House passes tax credit increase

INDIANAPOLIS – Low-income Hoosiers would get more back in taxes under a bill passed unanimously by a Senate panel Monday.

House Bill 1009 would increase the Indiana Earned Income Tax Credit to 10% from 9% of the federal tax credit.

The credit amount depends on the number of qualifying children and the household modified adjusted gross income. And it is only for working Hoosiers. The provision would begin in tax year 2022; return are filed in 2023.

Rep. Chuck Goodrich, R-Noblesville, said the bill is one attempt at “helping all of us end generational poverty.”

If a person qualifies, the tax credit lowers the amount of taxes that person is required to pay. It is refundable, which means that if the credit is worth more than the person owes, the person gets the rest of the money back as a refund.

According to a fiscal analysis, it would give an additional $11 million to working poor Hoosiers annually.

Jessica Fraser, director of the Indiana Institute for Working Families, said the tax credit lifts people out of poverty and incentivizes people to work.

The bill also would allow someone in a household receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families to work a paid internship or progress toward a certificate without the minimal pay counting against them for assistance.

It would disregard up to $15,000 earned from pursuit of postsecondary degree, workforce certificate, pre-apprenticeship or apprenticeship in determining income eligibility.

Fraser said some people choose not to improve their opportunities because they will get kicked off the earned income tax credit program.

The bill now moves to the full Senate.

