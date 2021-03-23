Tuesday, March 23, 2021 1:00 am
House passes tax credit increase
NIKI KELLY | The Journal Gazette
INDIANAPOLIS – Low-income Hoosiers would get more back in taxes under a bill passed unanimously by a Senate panel Monday.
House Bill 1009 would increase the Indiana Earned Income Tax Credit to 10% from 9% of the federal tax credit.
The credit amount depends on the number of qualifying children and the household modified adjusted gross income. And it is only for working Hoosiers. The provision would begin in tax year 2022; return are filed in 2023.
Rep. Chuck Goodrich, R-Noblesville, said the bill is one attempt at “helping all of us end generational poverty.”
If a person qualifies, the tax credit lowers the amount of taxes that person is required to pay. It is refundable, which means that if the credit is worth more than the person owes, the person gets the rest of the money back as a refund.
According to a fiscal analysis, it would give an additional $11 million to working poor Hoosiers annually.
Jessica Fraser, director of the Indiana Institute for Working Families, said the tax credit lifts people out of poverty and incentivizes people to work.
The bill also would allow someone in a household receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families to work a paid internship or progress toward a certificate without the minimal pay counting against them for assistance.
It would disregard up to $15,000 earned from pursuit of postsecondary degree, workforce certificate, pre-apprenticeship or apprenticeship in determining income eligibility.
Fraser said some people choose not to improve their opportunities because they will get kicked off the earned income tax credit program.
The bill now moves to the full Senate.
Deadline extended
Gov. Eric Holcomb executive order to align the state of Indiana with the federal government and delay state individual income tax filings and payments from April 15 to May 17.
Last week, the U.S. Treasury extended the deadline to file and pay federal individual income tax until May 17.
The executive order also extends temporary licensing of health care workers for 90 days, allowing individuals who are not currently licensed to practice in Indiana to have a temporary license. This order applies to retired health care professionals, certain health care students and out-of-state health care professionals.
-- Jim Chapman, The Journal Gazette
