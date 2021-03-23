Husband charged, accused of killing wife

The night before her husband allegedly shot her, police responded to a Fort Wayne woman's home on Alvarado Drive for a reported domestic disturbance.

“There was an argument by a man and a woman regarding the care of their daughter,” Fort Wayne Police spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena said.

About 10:15 p.m. Thursday, a woman, identified in court documents as Joyce Carwile, told a police dispatcher that her husband, David N. Carwile II, called her a “good-for-nothing evil b****,” and told her “I wish you were dead.”

“The victim went on to tell the dispatcher that (Carwile) had a gun but the victim had hid it, ... ” court documents state.

Rosales-Scatena said officers who responded to the Thursday night incident left after the pair “agreed to stop arguing and go to bed.”

The woman was shot just several hours later at 9:25 a.m. Friday. Police recovered a .22-caliber handgun from the home.

Although court documents have identified the victim as Joyce Carwile, the Allen County coroner's office has not yet released the victim's identity, citing unsuccessful attempts to reach her next of kin.

David Carwile was charged Monday with one count of murder.

According to court documents, a neighbor dialed 911 after hearing Joyce Carwile scream for help. Police say the neighbor went to the front door and saw the victim lying on the front lawn.

The witness allegedly told police that as she was trying to tend to Joyce Carwile's wound, she noticed the victim's husband “who she knows as David and saw him walking toward his car with their special needs daughter” shortly before officers arrived.

Another neighbor told police he had seen Joyce Carwile walking from door to door while her husband yelled, “Come on, ... I will take you to the hospital.”

Joyce Carwile was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police caught up to David Carwile on Paulding Road, just west of Wayne Trace Boulevard. When he was arrested, he gave officers a piece of paper with written directions and health conditions for his daughter, who requires 24-hour care.

A surveillance system inside a squad car allegedly recorded Carwile saying of his wife, “Good, I hope she dies.”

He later allegedly said, “Take me downtown and lock me up.”

