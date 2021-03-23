Joshua Works gets $170,000 for pre-apprenticeship program

Joshua Works, a program of Joshua's Hand, received $170,000 today in donations for its pre-apprenticeship program.

The program also received formal State Earn and Learn certification from the Indiana Office of Worked-Based Learning and Apprenticeship today during a ceremony at the McMillen Park Community Center in southeast Fort Wayne.

"This is about us working to build a healthy workforce," said the Rev. Cedric Walker, founder and CEO of Joshua's Hand.

"We help people discover their gifts, their talents, their personality traits," he said. "We help them find a job where they naturally fit."

When that happens, Walker said, they don't mind getting up and going to work or dealing with a difficult coworker.

According to its website, "Joshua's Hand empowers individuals, families and businesses to transcend hardships and create positive opportunities through socioeconomic programming and initiatives, creating communities worth coming home to."

Sweetwater Sound's owners Chuck and Lisa Surack donated $150,000 to the program. Ambassador Enterprises donated $20,000.

