City using pandemic money to address homelessness

The city of Fort Wayne is using federal coronavirus relief dollars to address homelessness, and it's not doing it alone.

Homebase – a nonprofit dedicated to preventing and ending homelessness – will work with the city's Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services, community organizations and stakeholders to assess Fort Wayne's resources and homeless needs, the city announced Wednesday.

The consultant also will provide recommendations based on national best practices, the city said, and it will help implement an action plan to provide services to people who are or are at risk of becoming homeless.

The goal is to prevent homelessness in target populations by providing shelter, street outreach and affordable housing, according to a city news release.

"As we are facing a record number of evictions, we want to ensure that our community has the programs in place to assist those experiencing homelessness," Kelly Lundberg of the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services said in a statement.

There have been 682 eviction cases filed in Allen County this year as of Monday, according to Christopher Nancarrow, clerk of Allen Circuit and Superior courts. The number of pending cases was not immediately available Wednesday.

There were 2,657 cases filed in 2020, during which there was a state moratorium on evictions from March 19 to Aug. 14.

Pre-pandemic, in 2019, there were 5,037 eviction cases filed in the county.

Along with causing families to lose their home, eviction can lead to job loss, school changes for children, mental health issues and poverty, according to the Princeton University-based Eviction Lab.

Fort Wayne's work with Homebase is expected to last nine months. The strategic plan work is supported by the city's allocation of federal coronavirus relief funding, the release said.

Homebase comes to the Summit City with experience of working with communities nationwide to identify and analyze the root causes of and develop solutions to combat homelessness, the release said.

Two public presentations about the findings will be held.

