Housing plans fill county docket

An abundance of proposed housing projects will fill the Allen County Plan Commission's plate during its next public hearing April 15.

Taken together the proposals will add more than 150 apartment units, 15 townhouses and 340 single-family homes, as developers and builders seek approvals before the start of the spring construction season.

Leading the pack in terms of numbers is a new apartment-style senior housing proposal for 168 one- and two-bedroom units in six three-story buildings at 4713 Dupont Road, east of Dupont Oaks Boulevard in Perry Township. Homestead Development of Columbus, Ohio, seeks to amend a primary development plan for the project, Dupont Commons Senior Living and Residential. Matt Canterbury, representing Homestead, said the project provides independent-living apartments for those 55 and up.

The developer seeks two waivers of development standards – a building height requirement to allow the structures to be nearly 5 feet taller than the maximum height of 40 feet and to shorten a setback requirement. The project was previously properly zoned, but without the waivers, profitable “density could not be established and the project could not continue,” the application says.

Four developers are seeking rezoning and approval of primary plats, or lot arrangements inside a development.

The Quarry LLC of Fort Wayne and its representative Roger Delagrange seek to rezone 77.35 acres at the northeast corner of Kell Road and West Cedar Canyons Road in Perry Township from agricultural categories to single-family residential for a project called Shadow Creek.

The development is proposed as having 55 lots and served by Huntertown water and sewer. The site is on the west side of Coldwater Road and features the Irving Sand & Gravel Co. pit as a proposed detention area along with two others. Willow Creek cuts through the site.

Other developments include.

• Oakmont Development, Fort Wayne, represented by Jeff Thomas, has proposed a 106-lot development called Cypress Pointe Extended in Aboite Township. The developer seeks rezoning from agricultural to single-family residential for 39.6 acres in the 100 to 500 block of West County Line Road North.

The developer says no connections to other developments will be made because of site constraints, including railroad tracks and a concrete business to the north, plus a wetland area and a branch of a ditch. West County Line Road and the nearby Cypress Pointe development will provide entrances.

• Oakmont Development also plans Ridley Park, a 63-lot subdivision in the 500 to 700 blocks of West Shoaff Road in Perry Township. The developer seeks rezoning of 32.02 acres from agricultural to single-family residential for the northeast corner of Shoaff and West roads across from the intersection of Kell and Shoaff roads. Homes will be served by Huntertown water and sewer.

• More development is proposed for the Schwartz Road area of Milan Township. Traders Trace Development LLC, Fort Wayne, seeks rezoning of 28.9 acres in the 8000 block of Schwartz from agricultural to single family residential for 78 lots in a subdivision named Traders Trace. Also sought is vacation of several undeveloped lots on adjacent parcels in Section A in Monterey Villas.

In its application, the developer says nearby subdivision growth, including The Lakes of Woodfield, opposed by neighbors when proposed, is a precedent for rezoning and there is market demand for housing in the area.

Proposals seeking approvals but not requiring rezoning include:

• A primary plat for 38 single-family home lots in Classic Heights Extended. The applicant is Classic Heights LLC, Fort Wayne, represented by Ara Tazian. The extension is along Monte Carlo Drive, between West Cedar Canyons and Gump roads in Perry Township near Huntertown.

• A primary development plan for Townhomes at Wood Creek at 9950 N. Clinton St. in St. Joseph Township. The applicant, Fall Creek Development, Fort Wayne, plans five buildings with three units each on 1.4 acres. The site is zoned professional offices and personal services, but the category allows multiple-family residences and complexes.

Public hearings on the projects will take place at 1 p.m. April 15 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

