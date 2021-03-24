Project Mastodon getting tax break

The hush-hush Project Mastodon cleared another hurdle Tuesday when Fort Wayne City Council approved a tax break worth about $16 million.

During their discussion, council members seemed to hint the prospective employer might be giant online retailer Amazon.

The abatement for the 630,000-square-foot building was approved in a 7-2 vote, with Councilmen Paul Ensley, R-1st, and Jason Arp, R-4th, voting against the proposal.

Ensley took issue with the anonymous nature of the request, while Arp took a more broad opposition to large abatements.

Arp invited Michael Farren, a research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, to testify Tuesday against abatements.

In remarks to the council, Farren said research shows economic subsidies such as tax abatements often fail to achieve improvements in state and local welfare, “nor are they likely to sway corporations' decisions of where to locate or expand.”

The development, once completed along U.S. 30, is expected to create 1,000 full-time jobs with a minimum hourly wage of $15, said Scott Sanders, vice president of development for Ambrose Property Group, the firm developing the site. About 98% of the jobs created would be filled by local residents, he said.

Sanders also touted the unnamed company's investments in other communities where it operates, citing public transit as an example.

Because of a nondisclosure agreement, Sanders and city officials remained mum on the identity of the prospective tenant. Most of the council members were also either bound by the same nondisclosure form or had promised not to divulge the name. Five City Council members know who the tenant is, Sanders said.

Speaking to Sanders, Ensley noted “there aren't too many employers” in the country that would need such a large space and alluded to alleged labor issues the company has faced.

“This is a company that certainly the public has a lot of different opinions on. This is a company that is one of the wealthiest companies on Earth. It is a company that is owned by the wealthiest man on the planet,” Ensley said. “This is a company that frankly does not treat its workers particularly well and has had quite a bit of issues with the way it treats its workers.”

The most recent Forbes magazine list ranks Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos as the richest man in America for the third consecutive year with a net worth of $179 billion. The New York Times on March 16 published a story headlined “How Amazon Crushes Unions.”

Without naming the tenant, Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, said members of his family purchase items “from this company every single day.”

Sanders also told council members that Ambrose Property Group has worked with the unnamed occupant in the past. The firm worked with Amazon on a large-scale fulfillment center project in Hancock County, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported last year.

Residents might not have to wait much longer for a definitive answer. Sanders said the occupant of the U.S. 30 site could be revealed within a month.

The nondisclosure agreement was a point of contention for some council members, particularly Ensley, who told Sanders it was “incredibly disrespectful that you will come in here and ask for a $16 million subsidy and not tell the public what they're subsidizing.”

Ensley also called it “shameful that members of this council are meeting behind closed doors, signing nondisclosure agreements” to cast their vote.

“That's not the model for how business should be done on this council, and our discussions should be public,” he said.

Didier took issue with Ensley's characterization. Didier, who represents the district where the project is located, said he signed the nondisclosure agreement out of a desire to perform due diligence before voting on the tax abatement.

Didier also said he doesn't want this process to set a precedent for other companies to make similar anonymous requests.

“It's an uncomfortable vote, I'm not going to lie to you, because I think the citizens want to know what it is,” Didier said. “And they have a right to know what it is.”

