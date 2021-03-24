State certifies Joshua's Hand program

A local pre-apprenticeship program received formal state certification and $170,000 in financial support during a news conference Tuesday at the McMillen Park Community Center.

Joshua Works, a 10-week program of Joshua's Hand, was designed to help adults succeed in construction and skilled trades apprenticeship programs. Participants learn safety measures, construction math and how to read blueprints, among other skills.

“This is about us working to build a healthy workforce,” said the Rev. Cedric Walker, founder and CEO of Joshua's Hand.

“We help people discover their gifts, their talents, their personality traits,” he said. “We help them find a job where they naturally fit.”

When that happens, Walker said, they don't mind getting up and going to work or dealing with a difficult coworker.

According to the nonprofit's website, “Joshua's Hand empowers individuals, families and businesses to transcend hardships and create positive opportunities through socioeconomic programming and initiatives, creating communities worth coming home to.”

Sweetwater Sound owners Chuck and Lisa Surack donated $150,000 to the pre-apprenticeship program. Ambassador Enterprises donated $20,000.

Matt Presley, an Indiana Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship regional director, said the Joshua Works program isn't the first of its kind in the state. But it is unusual in working with adults and in helping break down barriers to success.

“What's unique about it is the amount of support around participants,” Presley said after the news conference.

The staff works with applicants who don't meet minimum requirements rather than turning them away, he said. Staff will help someone earn a GED, for example, to meet the high school diploma requirement.

“It's something we'd like to see replicated across the state,” Presley added. He presented the program formal State Earn and Learn certification from the Indiana Office of Worked-Based Learning and Apprenticeship.

Savannah Hammond, one of the program's graduates, has two uncles who work in construction. The 24-year-old Fort Wayne woman said she wants to be more like them.

“They can fix anything in the house, I feel like,” she said Tuesday. “I was always so impressed.”

Despite having a good job at Sweetwater Sound, Hammond wanted a position that is more hands-on. So she enrolled in Joshua Works.

Hammond is now on track to graduate from Indiana Tech in July with a certificate in construction management. She will start work April 5 in Strahm Building Solutions' woodshop.

The Homestead High School graduate doesn't know why she didn't pursue vocational training as a high school student. Hammond is just glad she got a second chance to pursue her passion.

Stacy Tabron, another program participant, is scheduled to take a test Thursday to be admitted to an electrician's apprenticeship program.

Joshua Works helped the local father of four see his value as a person, not just as a worker.

“The tools were designed to help me be a better person, a better father to my children, a better husband to my wife and a better resident in my community,” he said.

Tabron continues to work as a barber as he completes the program. He's so enthusiastic about the opportunities Joshua Works has given him that everyone who sits in his barber chair receives an unprompted pitch with his haircut.

“I'm 48. If I can do it, you can do it,” he tells them. “It's a great program.”

