Tell us how you perceive coverage of local news

Trust, credibility and inclusion. They are crucial to journalism – nationally and certainly locally.

But the news that journalists produce is occasionally suspect to some readers, particularly those who consider themselves conservative.

The Journal Gazette values readers, regardless of political and philosophical views, and is participating in a research project designed to provide more insight about how local news is perceived.

The newspaper is one of about 30 U.S. media outlets selected to participate in the “Re-engaging the Right” project coordinated by the Trusting News organization.

It is funded by the Reynolds Journalism Institute, the American Press Institute, Democracy Fund and the Knight Foundation. Research Partners include the Center for Media Engagement at the University of Texas at Austin.

A Gallup survey last year suggested 73% of Democrats trust the media a “fair amount” or more but just 10% of Republicans responded that way, Trusting News said in a news release about the project.

“There are many reasons people have for feeling like the news is not made for or by people like them, and we want to have more a complex understanding of how people of different ethnicities, ages, socioeconomic groups, geographies, education levels and world views perceive journalism,” Trusting News Director Joy Mayer said in an early March blog post.

Listening is the first step. So media participating in the project are asking readers to complete an online survey at http://bit.ly/newstrustsurvey.

Each media participant will follow up to interview three to five survey respondents via Zoom or a comparable platform. Those selected individuals will receive a $25 gift card.

Researchers at the University of Texas will tabulate survey results and produce a report later this year.

Other project participants include the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Dallas Morning News, the Anchorage (Alaska) Daily News, Chattanooga (Tennessee) Times Free Press, Cincinnati.com/the Enquirer and New Hampshire Public Radio.

lisagreen@jg.net