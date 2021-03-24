Vaccine soon eligible to 16-older

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb is opening up vaccine eligibility for everyone age 16 and up March 31 and dropping statewide COVID-19 restrictions – including the mask mandate – starting April 6.

The two items headlined a live statewide address Tuesday night that spent most of the time reviewing the state's path through the pandemic over the past year.

“The light at the end of the tunnel becomes brighter and brighter,” the governor said. “Buying tickets for March Madness games, planning for all our local fairs and festivals, or the greatest spectacle in racing itself tells me that all those life delights I once took for granted are coming back online.”

Holcomb did eventually get to the meat of the announcement, though.

Starting April 6 – the day after the NCAA national championship game in Indianapolis – the statewide face covering mandate will become a mask advisory. Face coverings will remain mandatory in all state buildings and facilities and in all vaccination and COVID testing sites until further notice.

K-12 schools also will continue under current requirements through the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

Also starting April 6, all decisions about venue capacity and social gatherings will be made by local officials. Local governments, private businesses and other entities may institute more stringent guidelines – including mask requirements.

“So whether that is a bank branch lobby, on the factory floor, or a county courthouse or city hall, they retain the authority to make decisions about COVID restrictions for their operations and should be afforded the respect, compliance and understanding of all who visit them,” he said.

Holcomb also noted he will continue wearing a mask at restaurants and public events because “it's the right thing to do. Hoosiers who take these recommended precautions will help us get to what I hope is the tail end of this pandemic.”

The governor will continue the public health emergency another 30 days – it was set to expire the end of this month – because it allows the administration to take action quickly if conditions take a turn for the worse. It also allows Indiana to continue to access hundreds of millions in federal aid.

Holcomb gave statistics showing the spread of the novel coronavirus is down, hospitalizations have dropped dramatically and deaths have decreased.

Meanwhile, vaccination numbers are going up – with 950,000 Hoosiers fully vaccinated. That is about 18% of the population approved to receive the vaccine. More than 27% of eligible Hoosiers have had at least their first doses.

Holcomb said the federal government has promised large amounts of vaccine doses in the coming weeks, which is why he plans to open eligibility to all Hoosiers age 16 and up on March 31.

The gap allows some time for those currently eligible to get their shots and appointments set up. Teachers, first responders, health care workers, some Hoosiers with severe health conditions and anyone 40 and up can get vaccinated.

“I'm relieved to learn that Indiana is in a place where it can distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults soon. I commend Gov. Holcomb for working so well with the Biden-Harris administration to get Indiana to this point,” said House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta of Fort Wayne.

“This pandemic has undoubtedly taken a toll on the mental health of many Hoosiers. By giving additional people the possibility of spending more time with their friends and families soon, I'm hopeful we will begin to see improvements in this area,” he said.

But GiaQuinta said the impending repeal of the mask mandate is troubling – “with Indiana so close to the finish line of this pandemic, I would hate for us to crash heading into the final turn. ... We have seen great progress in Indiana as more vaccines get into more arms. We cannot afford to lose the ground we've gained by declaring victory too early.”

Holcomb began his speech by reminding Hoosiers how the world changed one year ago. He was seated at a table in his office in a blue suit with a neatly trimmed beard.

“Back home in Indiana, we Hoosiers learned of our first-known COVID death, Roberta Shelton, of Indianapolis, on March 16. One year later, more than 12,500 Hoosiers are forever absent from their family photos, family reunions and workplaces,” he said.

Holcomb said the six-week shutdown last year was needed to build supplies and protect the most vulnerable.

“In a way, the hero in this modern-day tragedy is everyone who adjusted their lives to protect our families, our co-workers, our neighbors or even just someone walking down a store aisle,” he said.

The state began reopening May 4 and the state's unemployment rate dropped. Then the fall and winter brought a second, even worse surge. But Hoosiers weathered it by taking appropriate precautions.

