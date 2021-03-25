Area health leaders urge residents to keep masks

Area health officials reacted cautiously Wednesday to Gov. Eric Holcomb's decision to lift a statewide COVID-19 mask-wearing mandate April 6.

Some worried the change is coming too soon, while others feared residents will take it the wrong way.

“I'm afraid people will interpret it as 'We don't have to wear a mask anymore,' as opposed to 'We'd still like you to wear a mask, but it's at your discretion,'” said Dr. Mark Souder, DeKalb County health commissioner.

Allen County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter said he hopes residents will make “smart choices” as the department discusses the change and how to implement it.

“I hope residents of Allen County, ... recognize the pandemic is still going on despite the rolling back of state mandates,” Sutter said.

He recommended residents “protect themselves, their neighbors and family members by continuing to practice precautions like wearing masks, washing hands, socially distancing and getting vaccinated as soon as they can.”

Souder added he hopes the governor's action “is not premature,” especially because of the upcoming spring break. Even before the lifting of the mask mandate, “cases were predicted to jump,” he said. Souder added, however, he was glad the governor kept the facial covering rule in place for schools, where he sees some worrying signs of a resurgence.

In the last two months, Souder said, DeKalb County has found 20% to 30% of new cases in school-age children, as opposed to finding virtually no cases a year ago.

If the governor had not kept schools under the mandate, “I would have put that in play here” in DeKalb County, Souder said, noting counties are free to be more strict than the state depending on their circumstances.

Allen County's Sutter said if cases increase as a result of fewer people wearing masks, he would expect the numbers would not reach levels seen earlier in the epidemic.

That's because fewer people, especially vulnerable people such as senior adults, had been vaccinated against COVID-19 then – or had developed immunity by recovering from the disease.

Allen County's cases “have dramatically declined since the November surge but have plateaued ... above what we were seeing in this past summer,” Sutter said.

Ninety-nine new cases were reported Wednesday, as compared with 27 cases Monday and less than 50 cases some recent days.

“We would expect cases to continue to increase if people abandon mask wearing and social distancing,” Sutter said. But fewer hospitalizations and deaths would be expected to occur.

The governor's statements have not caused Lutheran Health Network to change its policy requiring masks of those who enter its hospitals and clinics, Joy Lohse, spokeswoman, said in an email.

The policy would change “in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidance,” she said.

Parkview Health could not provide a response Wednesday, said Tami Brigle, spokeswoman.

The governor made his announcement Tuesday, when about 70% of Indiana's counties had declined to blue status, the least serious of the four in the state's color-coded system measuring COVID-19's impact.

However, five of 11 counties in northeast Indiana, including Allen County, were in yellow status, the category above blue. Other yellow counties were Wells, Huntington, Whitley and Steuben. Blue counties included Adams, DeKalb, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Wabash.

Blackford County is the only Indiana county in orange, the second most serious status. No counties are in red, the danger level signifying widespread community spread.

Allen County reported no new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday to add to its total of 658. The county's total cases stand at 37,352.

Statewide, cases stand at 680,046, with the addition of 976 new cases reported Wednesday. Fifteen new deaths were reported Wednesday.

Total statewide deaths stand at 12,568 confirmed deaths and 407 probable deaths based on symptoms in patients for whom no positive test result was found.

The state's seven-day positivity rate, the number of positive tests found in comparison to the number of tests performed, stands 3.3% through March 17.

Allen County's comparable rate is 6.2%, and the positivity rate is rising.

rsalter@jg.net