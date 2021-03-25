Fort Wayne/Allen County

$55,000 given for vaccination efforts

Foellinger Foundation awarded a $55,000 Critical Response Grant to St. Joseph Community Health Foundation to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Allen County.

The grant will help address the lower rate of vaccine awareness among Black, Hispanic, Burmese and other groups.

Lawn bags to be collected by city

The Fort Wayne Street Department will begin collecting biodegradable paper leaf/lawn/garden bags placed by the curb beginning Monday through April 9. Residents are asked to call 311 after they have filled and placed the bags at the curb.

The bags will then be collected within two business days. Biodegradable bags placed in alleys will not be collected.

Jewish Federation to conduct event

The Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne will conduct a Yom Hashoah: Fort Wayne Holocaust Remembrance event April 8.

The event will remember the 6 million Jews who died during the Holocaust.

The event can be seen at 6 p.m. on Public Access TV Channel 1 (Frontier Channel 25 and Comcast Channel 55) and will be re-aired at 10 a.m. April 9, or via Zoom at 7 p.m. April 8. The Zoom link is free and available at FWJF.org.

– Journal Gazette