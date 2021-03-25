Grand Wayne Center to determine how it will work with new COVID-19 mandate

The Grand Wayne Center is still working through what business will look like when Gov. Eric Holcomb's mask mandate is lifted April 6, members of the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board learned this morning.

Bart Shaw, manager, said the downtown event center still faces a "supreme challenge" in revenue stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But with the mandate change, things might start looking up.

"Hotel occupancy is not good but is going in the right direction," especially on weekends, he said.

That's when the center has been able to sustain youth sports tournaments, weddings and cheerleading and dance events aimed at leisure travelers.

And, Shaw said "phones are ringing" with questions about potential bookings later this year and into next.

Still, the venue is looking at being "a couple of hundred thousand behind" in the innkeepers tax, said Jim Cook, CIB president. The money forms part of the center's funding.

However, the Grand Wayne also is about $200,000 behind in spending, Shaw said, and expected a loss of about $700,000 in revenue this year.

The Allen County Department of Health has been "very attentive and responsive" and "we are still working through this" latest governor's ruling.

