Indiana proceeding 'with caution'

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday he is dropping the state COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandate starting April 6 because Indiana is nearly at 1 million Hoosiers vaccinated and the state has the capacity to care for anyone who gets sick.

“This is by no means a mission accomplished moment,” he said. “It is proceed with caution.”

Some are criticizing his decision to abandon restrictions before giving everyone who wants to be fully vaccinated the time to do so. Eligibility for all Hoosiers opens March 31 but it takes several weeks to get an appointment and up to a month to get both doses.

That's why the state is putting on 16 mass vaccination days at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in April – for a total of 96,000 one-dose Johnson & Johnson shots.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said by opening up eligibility to so many Hoosiers all at once – more than 2 million Hoosiers are between age 16 and 40 – it could cause longer wait times for Hoosiers. For instance, a person might sign up now for an appointment two weeks out. That might stretch to six weeks.

Box also said she is grateful to have had a mask mandate for eight months and she will continue to wear hers.

Face coverings will still be required in state facilities, testing and vaccination sites and K-12 schools. And local health officials can implement stricter regulations such as masks, gathering limits and capacity restrictions on businesses starting April 6.

Box acknowledged a slight increase in spread of the virus. The statewide seven-day positivity rate is 3.3% – up from 3.1% last week. And one county – Blackford – moved to orange on the color-coded map. Last week all counties were blue or yellow, indicating minimal spread.

The state reported 976 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths. Allen County added 99 new cases and no new deaths.

Hospitalizations continue to drop and Holcomb said several times the state has the resources to care for people – from staffing and hospital beds to personal protective equipment and ventilators, as well as contact tracing and testing in place.

nkelly@jg.net