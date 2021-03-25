Parkview dedicates space for COVID-19 long-haulers

Parkview Health has begun serving a small but significant group of COVID-19 patients who recover from the acute stage of the disease but still experience symptoms weeks or months later.

The patients are sometimes called COVID long-haulers, and they can have difficulty persuading their doctors that they still don't feel well.

But that's about to change, Parkview neurologist Dr. Fen-Lei Chang said today at a news conference.

A portion of a clinic space at Parkview Regional Medical Center has been dedicated to serve as the new Parkview Post-COVID Clinic.

Lingering symptoms – including brain fog, fatigue, muscle weakness, continuing deficits in taste and smell, headaches and persistent ringing in the ears – are "not crazy at all," Chang said.

"This is absolutely real," he said.

So far, the clinic is open only to patients of doctors within the Parkview system, and it has seen only a limited number of patients.

But hospital officials believe patients will increase as the pandemic winds down, said Tami Brigle, a Parkview spokeswoman.

