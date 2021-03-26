Behavioral health hospital plans unveiled

Two health care providers will invest $45 million to build a 120-bed behavioral health hospital in Fort Wayne, officials announced Thursday.

Lutheran Health Network of Indiana, an affiliate of Lutheran Health Network, and Acadia Healthcare Co. created a joint venture to build and operate the facility, which is expected to open in spring 2022 in the 3800 block of West Washington Center Road.

The hospital will accept adolescent, adult and senior patients with “acute symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD),” a news release said. Services will also include addiction treatment and a dual-diagnosis program that treats addiction combined with mental illness, a spokeswoman said.

The facility will offer inpatient and outpatient care, what officials described as a “full continuum” of services.

The hospital is expected to open with about 100 employees, Lutheran Health spokeswoman Joy Lohse said in an email. Officials anticipate the staff will increase to about 200 by the following year, she said.

Behavioral health services now available at St. Joseph Hospital will shift to the new facility, Lohse said.

“Like many communities across America, Fort Wayne and northeastern Indiana have seen an increase in mental health and substance use issues,” Mark Medley, regional president and CEO of Lutheran Health Network, said in a statement. “This facility will provide critical services our communities need.”

Parkview Behavioral Health Hospital, Park Center and the Bowen Center are among other local mental health care providers.

The new mental health hospital's board of directors will include equal membership from Lutheran Health Network of Indiana and Acadia Healthcare, Lohse said.

Franklin, Tennessee-based Acadia operates 227 locations in 40 states and Puerto Rico. The company's behavioral health facilities include about 9,900 beds, employ more than 20,000 and serve about 70,000 patients daily, according to its website.

Acadia bills itself as one of the largest stand-alone behavioral health companies in the nation and offers inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics. The provider's locations closest to Fort Wayne are in Ann Arbor and Lansing, Michigan, and Mansfield, Ohio.

Dr. Jeffrey Woods, Acadia's operations group president, said the facility will provide services that are “critically needed” in northeast Indiana.

“The new hospital will bring life-saving services to individuals and families throughout the region,” he said in a statement. “We look forward to creating this modern, patient-centered facility offering hope and healing for those in-need. The increased bed availability will enable us to care for more patients who require this in-demand service.”

Community Health Systems, Lutheran Health Network's parent, is also based in Franklin. It's unclear whether Acadia has previously partnered with Community Health-owned affiliates.

Lutheran Health Network employs more than 6,600 in the region and works with more than 800 physicians and advanced practice providers. The network offers more than 100 access points in the region through acute care hospitals, specialty hospitals, physician offices, urgent care clinics and outpatient centers.

