COVID ups, downs include another close case

COVID-19 is such a rollercoaster ride.

I don't do well on rollercoasters.

I still vividly recall a trip to King's Island as a pre-teen, being on a rollercoaster when the other youth in my group from church were screaming and laughing simultaneously. I, however, was clinching my teeth, had the tightest possible grip on the safety bar, and fear in my eyes each time we reached a peak because I knew a sudden, speedy drop was coming.

It was so unsettling. And there have been plenty of unsettling periods during this pandemic.

Cases and fatalities rose for months, and are still climbing. The positivity rate, which at some point last year became a key benchmark, has had its ups and downs. In recent weeks for Indiana and Allen County the trend has been mostly down. Unlike a rollercoaster, those dips are welcome.

But earlier this month, news reports said cases were again rising in several states, even as more people were becoming eligible for vaccines.

I still see social media posts and stories about skepticism of the vaccines, which were developed so quickly when researchers have yet to find a cure for things like cancer. I'm not judging anyone; I understand the hesitance.

I was scheduled to get my first dose March 19 at Memorial Coliseum. The night before, I texted my oldest niece in college, simply to ask if she was doing OK. After quick exchanges including me telling her I was scheduled for my first COVID shot the next day she texted back: "oh ok well I pray that the vaccine does not harm your body" with a praying hands emoji. I replied with a typical thank you and included praying hands of my own.

Shortly after, I started to wonder: well what did she mean she hopes the vaccine does not harm my body?

I've read numerous stories on the vaccines, heard varied news reports, so I'm keenly aware it has not been smooth sailing for all who have been vaccinated. In many cases, though, the details of potential underlying conditions and other personal health information is not immediately available.

My niece for years has said she plans to become a doctor. So I wondered what has she been studying and hearing in classes or finding in her own searches for news and information? She had the equivalent of one semester of college credits going in, thanks to accelerated courses she took in high school. I thought about texting her back later – or calling – but decided I needed to just calm my nerves.

I got my first shot. The process went smoothly.

I had no adverse reaction during the obligatory 15-minute wait before leaving the Coliseum, nor since. My left arm wasn't even sore from the injection. I did apply rubbing alcohol several days, as a friend who had her first shot March 18 suggested.

Wednesday night I noticed my niece posted on Facebook, asking family and friends for prayer. She recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is "currently stuck in isolation at school."

Thankfully, she has not shown "any severe symptoms."

I immediately called. She confirmed she was OK. She had a rapid test because a couple of friends were showing signs of COVID.

I'm trying to stay focused.

It is going to get better.

We will get through this thing.

