Farmers market to move to park

The Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market will set up its tents this summer in McCulloch Park, which is across Broadway from its future permanent home in Electric Works, organizers announced Thursday.

The market will begin its summer outdoor season on May 15. More than 60 local and regional vendors are expected to participate.

The farmers market will add Wednesday afternoons from 3 to 7 p.m. beginning June 16. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Entertainers will perform in the park's gazebo, and other family-friendly activities will be offered throughout the summer.

The Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market, founded in 2012, is the only year-round, producer-only market in northeast Indiana.

Leigh Rowan, the market's director, said McCulloch Park allows organizers to include more farmers.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer an even more inclusive, community-focused experience for our vendors and guests beginning this May geared toward a variety of cultures and backgrounds,” Rowan said in a statement. “The support and coordination of the Parks Department, the Electric Works team and Weigand Construction have been important in helping get us to this exciting next step for the market.”

The market will move to Electric Works next year.

Jeff Kingsbury, one of the partners redeveloping the former General Electric campus, said providing increased access to healthy, locally sourced food is a priority for the $286 million mixed-use project.

“Leigh and her vendors from throughout the region have worked hard to build a world-class market and provide the community an exceptional market experience,” he said in a statement. “We're honored to partner with them to improve accessibility and equity when it comes to healthy food options for all of Fort Wayne and beyond.”

