Grand Wayne's manager seeing troubles, hopes

Grand Wayne Center is still working through what business will look like when Gov. Eric Holcomb's mask mandate is lifted April 6, members of the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board learned Thursday morning.

Bart Shaw, manager, said the downtown event center still faces a “supreme challenge” in revenue stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But with the mandate change, things might start looking up.

“Hotel occupancy is not good but is going in the right direction,” especially on weekends, he said.

That's when the center has been able to sustain hosting youth sports tournaments, weddings and cheerleading and dance events aimed at leisure travelers, he said.

Plus, Shaw said, “phones are ringing” with questions about potential bookings this year and into next.

Still, the venue is looking at being “a couple of hundred thousand behind” in funding from the innkeepers tax, said Jim Cook, CIB president.

However, Grand Wayne also is about $200,000 behind in spending, Shaw said. The venue expected a loss of about $700,000 in revenue this year.

The center has some complications with gathering limits, he said.

Although it has some large spaces and a 250-person limit overall, the venue also must comply with lower limits in smaller spaces, such as 25 people in a conference room, Shaw said.

The Allen County Department of Health has been “very attentive and responsive” to Grand Wayne's concerns, Shaw said, and “we are still working through this” latest ruling from the governor.

Grand Wayne may also benefit from a bill that passed the state House on Wednesday, Shaw said.

Senate Bill 384 would raise the annual amount of tax money Grand Wayne and Memorial Coliseum would be able to keep from $3 million to $5 million.

The measure would divide the extra money in half, bringing Grand Wayne an extra $1 million on top of the $400,000 it receives now, Shaw said.

The money must go toward capital projects, not operating expenses, he said.

