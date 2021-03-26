House OKs middle school civics mandate

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier students will be required to take one semester of civics education under a bill going to the governor.

The Indiana House voted 88-1 Thursday to pass House Bill 1384 the final time.

The measure would require sixth , seventh or eighth graders to complete one semester of civics education. The curriculum would cover local governments and give students a better understanding of how cities and states conduct business.

There was no discussion on the bill. No area legislator voted against it.

Safe Haven law expansion passes

The Indiana House voted unanimously Thursday to expand the state's Safe Haven law for newborns.

House Bill 1230 would allow Hoosiers to call 911 to give up a baby that is less than 30 days old with no fear of prosecution. A woman has to remain with the child until EMS arrives but can remain anonymous.

Current law already allows newborns to be dropped at fire stations or police departments.

The legislation also would allow a mother to surrender a newborn after she gives birth in a hospital. Testimony was that if this happens now the hospital is required to give the mother's name to child protective services.

There was no discussion on the measure. The bill now goes to Gov. Eric Holcomb for his signature.

