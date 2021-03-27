County OKs upgrades for courthouse

The Allen County Courthouse will get a bit of a new look this year.

The Allen County Commissioners on Friday approved a contract for replacement of 166 exterior windows and 23 exterior doors and associated vestibules.

MSKTD & Associates, Fort Wayne, will design and manage the project, presented by Vance Hernandez, the county's director of facility maintenance.

The work is to stave off damage to the elaborate historic structure, which was built between 1897 and 1902.

The contract cost is $70,550. The cost of the windows, doors and work is not yet known, as that, and bid specifications, are part of MSKTD's work.

The project's tentative timetable has bidding and the construction work award in April and May.

Removal and installation of the windows and doors will take place from late September through November, when final inspections will take place.

All three commissioners voted in favor of the proposal.

