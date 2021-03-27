Rail attraction advances with purchase of land

Headwaters Junction has taken another step toward creating a railroad-themed attraction along the St. Marys River north of downtown Fort Wayne.

The nonprofit organization this week closed on an acquisition of land directly east of Fort Wayne Outfitters on the north side of the St. Marys, said Don Steininger, president of the Headwaters Junction board.

The property was acquired from Tim and Cara Hall, who own the boating and cycling business and have used the land for parking.

The price was “nominal,” Steininger said – basically just a land conveyance. The land will remain a parking lot until the day after Labor Day, Steininger said.

That's when site work will begin for the eventual placement of track for a repurposed 1950s military hospital railroad car and a foundation for the restored Craigville Depot, on the National Register of Historic Places. While they undergo work, both attractions are housed in a warehouse on the property of the former Cassad Depot in New Haven.

Steininger said the budget for the whole project is $1 million, with about $776,000 raised, largely from foundations. Additional foundation funding will be sought this summer, he said.

The 19th-century depot is proposed as a visitors center and gift shop, while the railroad car will become a club car for private parties and fundraising events.

“The good thing” is the two should be able to generate income for the organization, Steininger said.

“I always like to underpromise and overperform,” he said of the coming riverfront attraction. “I can only say it will be something spectacular.”

