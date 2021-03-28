Bit of Shipshewana comes to city

For three years, Warren couple Michael and Sheri Yoder have been selling Tupperware, a kitchen staple for more than 70 years.

Saturday, they set up a booth at Shipshewana on the Road at Memorial Coliseum and inspired nostalgia as well as sales.

“Tupperware!” one woman exclaimed to her husband. “I ain't seen that in years.”

Tupperware is more colorful than it used to be, but some items have been popular year in and year out, Sheri Yoder said. Take the indestructible bell tumblers, a set of four in primary colors that sells for $16; the ever-popular Shape-O ball, a teaching tool for toddlers, is $30.

The salt and pepper shakers are a must, Michael Yoder said. You might order a no-salt burger from McDonald's, but keeping the Tupperware salt and pepper in your car means you can use your own salt.

“Camping and picnics,” Michael Yoder said. “You can take them to work or sit in the drive-thru.” The possibilities are endless.

Organizer Greg Fountain said Shipshewana on the Road had 200 vendors Saturday and next year, he hopes to have 300. About 70% of them sell in Shipshewana during the season and the rest are local or from the region.

Normally, the road show attracts about 8,500 people, but this year, with the pandemic still going on, Fountain said he was not sure if attendance would reach that number.

Saturday afternoon, the aisles were bustling. At the entrance, there was the inviting smell of baked goods. Pam Klug and her sister-in-law, Tammy Lombard, both of Fort Wayne, couldn't resist.

Klug bought a caramel apple pecan cake, and Lombard bought garlicky bread nuts to serve with spaghetti.

They never miss the show and like the food and garden items. “And we don't have to fight the weather because it's inside,” Lombard said.

Lake James resident Debi Bills, formerly of Fort Wayne, had her own booth this year for the first time but has been selling jewelry for years.

Popular on Saturday were elephants, turtles and little crosses, Bills said.

The show continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. The entrance fee is $5.

Children 12 and younger are free.

A $1 off coupon can be found at www.ShipshewanaOnTheRoad.com.

jduffy@jg.net