Black women discuss careers as attorneys, police officers

If you can see one, you can be one.

That's the message local NAACP members had Saturday for young Black women who dream of someday becoming a police officer, lawyer or even a judge.

“Women in Hats, Who Continue to Make a Difference ... in Law,” an online event organized by Women in NAACP of Chapter 3049, honored Black women who have succeeded in legal professions locally and statewide.

They included panel members Lori Morgan, a magistrate in Allen County Superior Court; Rochelle Dickey, a court reporter; Gwendolyn Morgan, a retired attorney; and Barbara Bolling-Williams, an attorney and NAACP state president. Jackie Smiley, who retired from the Allen County Sheriff Department's civil division, and Joyce Van Pelt, who retired from the Fort Wayne Police Department, also recapped their careers.

Lori Morgan, who is one of three candidates vying to be the county's next Superior Court judge, said that after spending five years in private practice with her mother, Gwendolyn, she looked for another, better way to serve the community.

That desire led Morgan to the bench in the Superior Court's family relations division, where she has dealt with divorce, custody, support, and child abuse and neglect cases for 26 years.

“It's an added benefit that I'm an African-American,” she said, adding that seeing her presiding over cases gives others something to aspire to.

“It's challenging work, but it is, indeed, rewarding work,” she said. “I really feel like we're making a difference in people's lives. I love it. I wouldn't change it for anything.”

Throughout the virtual gathering, various participants expressed support for Morgan's candidacy to become a Superior Court judge. Gov. Eric Holcomb will select the replacement for Judge Charles Pratt, who will retire in May.

Morgan, who thanked her supporters, was told she deserves the enthusiastic backing.

“We don't just flock behind people because they are people of color but because they are well-qualified,” said DeLois McKinley-Eldridge, who chaired the event and acted as emcee.

Gwendolyn Morgan reviewed her career, which began in nursing. Her desire to communicate more effectively in patients' charts led her to pursue a master's degree in English. An interest in the legal aspects of nursing prompted her first to take a course on the topic and then enroll in law school.

Morgan practiced law for almost 30 years before retiring a few years ago.

Dickey, who works as Lori Morgan's court reporter, has earned associate, bachelor's and master's degrees. Her ultimate goal is to open a halfway house for people suffering from substance abuse issues.

Smiley was assigned to the Allen County Jail early in her career before being assigned to traffic duty. Although some male co-workers doubted her ability to handle the job, she proved she could handle the work and retired as lieutenant of the sheriff department's civil division.

When asked about her biggest challenge in the position, Smiley said it was persuading white male jailers from surrounding small towns to treat Black detainees with respect.

“Treat people how you would want to be treated,” she said.

Van Pelt was a licensed practical nurse before entering law enforcement. After working in vice and narcotics, she spent the majority of her time working with children in Safety Village, a miniature neighborhood that sits next to the Public Safety Academy of Northeast Indiana. She retired after almost 35 years on the job.

Bolling-Williams applauded her fellow panelists.

“I think it's a wonderful thing when we all support each other,” she said before recalling her own path into the legal profession.

As a little girl, Bolling-Williams promised to buy her beloved grandmother all sorts of things when she grew up, including a house. When her grandmother asked how she would afford those generous gifts, Bolling-Williams said she'd marry a rich man.

Her grandmother suggested that goal might not work out. Did the little girl have a backup plan? After a bit of thought, she did.

“I said, 'I'm going to become a lawyer,' ” Bolling-Williams recalled. “That stuck with me.”

After taking a winding road, which included working for a Black-owned trucking company in Michigan, she graduated from the Valparaiso School of Law 32 years ago. After working as a law clerk for two years in Fort Wayne, Bolling-Williams returned to Gary and eventually opened her own firm.

“It's been a good ride,” she said, adding that having a law degree allows women the opportunity to give back to their communities.

About 100 people bought $25 tickets to the Zoom event; about 50 logged on. Rena Black, who heads Women in NAACP's communications committee, said those who didn't join the virtual meeting likely bought tickets to support the nonprofit organization even though they weren't available to participate.

In previous years, the series was held in February and honored women who work in politics, social work and health care, McKinley-Eldridge said. She also solicited suggestions for which profession should next be in the spotlight.

The 11th annual local event's timing coincided with an event on the national stage. The 52nd NAACP Image Awards ceremony was broadcast Saturday evening.

Entertainer of the Year nominees were D-Nice, Regina King, Viola Davis, Trevor Noah and Tyler Perry.

sslater@jg.net