County reports 81 new COVID cases, no deaths

The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases fell to single digits Saturday in all but two northeast Indiana counties, according to daily data.

Allen County, which has the region's largest population, also reported the most new cases with 81, bringing Allen's total to 37,622. Kosciusko reached double digits with 10 new confirmed cases for a total of 8,789.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in northeast Indiana on Saturday. Allen County's total stands at 658 deaths.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported nine more Hoosier deaths Saturday, bringing the total to 13,011 residents who are confirmed or suspected of dying from the coronavirus.

State officials also said 993 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private labs. Indiana's total of residents confirmed to have COVID-19 is now 683,076.

Allen County Department of Health officials caution that delays in data reporting to and from the state mean county case counts might not immediately match counts posted on the state's dashboard.

Coronavirus testing continues in Indiana. More than 3.2 million unique individuals have been tested since Feb. 26, 2020.

Indiana residents ages 40 and older, health care workers and school employees are eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine. All Hoosiers ages 16 and older will become eligible Wednesday to receive a vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, go to ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you need assistance. Additional locations and appointment times are being added as more vaccine supplies become available.

State health officials announced Thursday that more than 1 million Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

