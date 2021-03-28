Evansville-area agencies see merger as closing gaps

Three southwest Indiana economic development organizations are merging Thursday, expecting to increase efficiency and programming.

The unified organization will serve Evansville, the largest city in the area, and Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh and Warrick counties. Like northeast Indiana, southwest Indiana's employers attract workers from a three-state area. In Evansville's case, those states are Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.

Officials announced in October plans to explore a merger between the Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana, Growth Alliance for Greater Evansville and the Southwest Indiana Chamber. A follow-up, February news release set April 1 as the effective date. The new name and logo will be revealed this week.

Economic development officials in the region focus on what their peers in other areas focus on: attracting and retaining talent in hopes of attracting and retaining employers offering high-paying jobs.

The three organizations' missions overlapped, said Greg Wathen, president and CEO of the Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana. Despite the duplication, each organization had gaps in expertise.

Merging will allow staff to perform existing services more efficiently and add even more, he said during a phone interview.

Wathen will serve as co-CEO of the combined organization with Tara Barney, president and CEO of the Southwest Indiana Chamber.

“Nothing was broken. We weren't really trying to fix anything,” he said. “It was just sort of a natural extension of where we found ourselves ... of what we were already doing.”

Some similar mergers in other regions were undertaken to shore up a weaker organization, Barney said during a phone interview.

“And I think a lot of those have not stood the test of time,” she said.

Success lies in starting with strong governance and being open to evolving as circumstances change, Barney said.

“You don't just merge to merge,” she said. “You merge to be more productive.”

No jobs will be lost in the merger, Wathen said. The new organization will employ 25 to 28, depending on whether some employees choose to leave during the transition and new positions that could be created.

The three separate organizations being merged are in the same building but had separate computer systems, benefits packages and legal representation, among other differences, Wathen said. Combining tasks including payroll, human resources and marketing will streamline the operation.

Although the coalition serves an area smaller than the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership's 11-county area, the regions share some goals and experiences.

In 2015, southwest Indiana received one of three Regional Cities Initiative grants of $42 million for projects to attract talent to the region. Northeast Indiana won one of the remaining two grants.

Wathen identified two ways the merger could end up failing – if the combined organization tries to do too much or if it doesn't provide value to its constituencies.

Barney agreed the weeks and months ahead will be critical. That's why she and Wathen have spent months planning the process.

“There's lots of slippery slopes in this,” she said. “I've been through some other mergers, and I've got the scars on my back to prove it.”

