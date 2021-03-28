Exoskeleton helps teach stroke patients to walk

When Don Wallace of Fort Wayne had a stroke a few months back, he lost the ability to walk because of continuing weakness on his left side.

But this month at Lutheran Rehabilitation Hospital, he was back on his feet – taking about 200 steps during a therapy session while using a walker and strapped into a brace-like device and backpack.

The 62-year old is one of the first area patients to work with a new device called an exoskeleton that is changing rehabilitation methods for some people who've had a stroke or traumatic brain or spinal cord injury.

The robotic device also may help people rehabbing after a serious battle with COVID-19. And that's a lot of people, medical experts say.

Every year, about 800,000 Americans experience a stroke, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control. Spinal cord injuries occur in more than 17,000 Americans a year, the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center says.

As for COVID-19, it's affected more than 30 million in the United States, although many cases are not serious and the potential number that might benefit from working with exoskeleton is unknown. That is also the case for stroke and spinal-cord patients.

Dr. Shelene Ruggio, medical director of Lutheran Health Network's Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Wayne, said the exoskeleton works because of a brain characteristic known as neuroplasticity.

The brain, she said, isn't static. It's able to respond to changes in itself and the environment.

So when a person has a stroke and message pathways for walking are damaged, new pathways can form, Ruggio said.

“But that requires consistent practice,” she said – the premise behind all physical therapy for patients.

But the exoskeleton can be programmed to make automatic, repetitive movements of a framework around the leg or legs to assist in forming new brain pathways.

“We can make more progress faster and we can maintain those repetitions more efficiently,” Ruggio said.

Dr. Mouhammad Jumaa, medical director of the ProMedica Stroke Network at ProMedico Toledo Hospital, has had success with the device.

The Toledo hospital is the closest to Fort Wayne to work with the exoskeleton used here.

“The device promotes early mobilization and can help improve gait speed and distance, which are critical for optimal recovery,” Jumaa said.

The exoskeleton doesn't stimulate patients' own nerves or muscles directly. But it allows therapists to program movements to allow patients to gain strength and adjust each leg independently as patients improve.

Physical therapist Greg Parrett, director of therapy at Lutheran's rehabilitation hospital, said selection of patients is very important for success.

Patients must be able to communicate to therapists to assist them in programming, even if it's just “yes” and “no,” he said.

And, “as long as we can get as much as a twitch in lower extremities, as long as they have a trace of movement, they can qualify,” Parrett said.

According to its manufacturer, Ekso Bionics in Richmond, California, the technology is more than a decade old.

An earlier model was cleared by the federal Food & Drug Administration in 2016 for use in stroke and certain paralyzed patients and in 2020 approval was gained for use in brain-injured patients.

The exoskeleton helps patients improve posture and gait mechanics as well as speed and distance, according to the company website.

So-called gait trainers are becoming more common in recent years.

Parkview Health spokeswoman Tami Brigle said Parkview in 2017 acquired a gait trainer for the Randallia campus in Fort Wayne.

At the time, the device was the first such trainer in Indiana for inpatient and outpatient settings, and only a half-dozen others were in use at the time.

Parkview's trainer, the Reha Technology G-EO trainer is different from Lutheran's exoskeleton in that it isn't portable.

Only portions are wearable; the trainer relies on a stationary overhead frame to support the patient while helping him or her move on an attached flat surface.

The set-up resembles a cross-country ski machine, said Jessica Foor, Parkview communications director. The patient doesn't actually cover ground.

Lutheran's Parrett said the prospect of using the exoskeleton for rehabilitating COVID-19 patients is exciting.

Such patients can be hospitalized for two months or more, he said and can leave the hospital “extremely” debilitated.

“Some may be able to do only 10 steps at first,” he said.

Regardless of the source of their disability, Parrett said, using the exoskeleton has helped improve patients' mental state. Patients can get over the hurdle of disability and regain hope.

The exoskeleton “has been a huge motivational booster,” he said.

That was true for Wallace, who has suffered some cognitive deficits from the stroke and needs assistance to communicate.

He felt depressed because he has helped care for a disabled relative and wondered if he would be able to resume doing so.

“It's hard to rely on others after being so independent. I don't have strength in my left leg and arm. This helps me walk, as I can't walk on my own,” he said.

“It's helping with my emotional status,” Wallace said. “It's good to be up.”

