Group goes wide in leader search

When an organization's founding leader departs, the stage is set for serious soul-searching.

The Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership is undergoing that process as it launches an executive search. Wednesday will be John Sampson's last day as CEO.

“We're reimagining. We're thinking. We're asking good questions of our constituents,” said Sherilyn Emberton, the Regional Partnership board's chairwoman.

If the board were filling this position 18 months ago, members would have wanted to build on the existing, solid foundation, Emberton said. But the coronavirus pandemic has upended society and the economy, she said, allowing organizations to see new opportunities.

“We have to have somebody who comes in and says, 'I see the future a lot clearer now,'” she said this month during a Zoom interview.

Emberton, who is also president of Huntington University, expects to fill the position within six months. The search will be national.

“We are casting a very wide net,” she said. “We don't know where we'll find that person.”

Promoting the region

The Regional Partnership, which represents 11 counties, is devoted to northeast Indiana's economic development. The focus is on business attraction, business development and attracting and preparing talent through training programs.

The organization's website states: “We're not afraid to embrace risk as we create a bigger, bolder future for northeast Indiana.”

Mark Becker was Fort Wayne's deputy mayor when the Regional Partnership was created. He helped found the organization and sat on its first board.

The amount of regional collaboration created over the past 20 years has been “a significant accomplishment,” said Becker, who has devoted most of his 40-plus-year career to economic development.

The rewards for that cooperation have included quality-of-place projects – including Parkview Field, Promenade Park and Electric Works – and a new self-image.

“There weren't many young people in 2001 who were excited to be here,” Becker said. “And now they are.”

The Regional Partnership's accomplishments include securing financial support to establish New Tech high schools throughout the region, Becker said.

Under Sampson's leadership, Regional Partnership staff also drafted and promoted “The Road to One Million,” northeast Indiana's successful, 200-plus-page bid to the Regional Cities Initiative program for a $42 million grant.

The grant provided the final funds for 28 projects, which combined for almost $265 million invested in the Regional Partnership's 11 member counties. The partnership also provided staff to assist the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority.

'A vested interest'

Jeff Turner, the Regional Partnership board's immediate past chairman and a member of the Regional Development Authority, recalled how member counties approached employer attraction in the 1980s. Each had created its own fiefdom, he said.

Turner, an Auburn attorney, described the transition from competition to cooperation as remarkable.

A new or expanded corporate headquarters or manufacturing plant will draw employees from surrounding counties. Neighboring economies benefit when workers spend their paychecks and pay taxes. The same holds true when Fort Wayne, the region's largest city, scores an investment, he said.

“All of us have a vested interest in Fort Wayne being successful,” Emberton said. “We strengthen one another.”

Emberton has had numerous conversations with local economic development organization leaders, the Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana and other founders about their original vision when creating the Regional Partnership and whether any gaps remain.

She has asked elected officials for their assessment of the organization's existing goals. Detailed conversations with Regional Partnership board members are also on her to-do list.

“We're not content where we are,” she said. “We always want to be better. We want to be stronger.”

Collaboration's limits

But becoming stronger doesn't include joining forces with Greater Fort Wayne Inc., the economic development organization and chamber of commerce for Fort Wayne and Allen County.

Although some regions, including southwest Indiana, are combining forces, the Regional Partnership's board isn't pursuing the same path, Emberton and Turner said.

“As far as being unhappy with how we're configured? We're already doing extremely well. I think we're actually happy with our model,” Emberton said, adding that she hasn't heard anyone in a meeting say the current model isn't working.

Turner hasn't heard critical comments either. The Evansville area's four-county region is more compact than northeast Indiana's 11 counties, he said, making joint efforts in southwest Indiana easier.

But it's more than that.

The Regional Partnership and Greater Fort Wayne already have a strong relationship, and the pandemic spurred them to work even more closely, Emberton said. She has asked Greater Fort Wayne leaders for advice on launching an executive search, for example. Greater Fort Wayne's board named John Urbahns CEO in December 2018.

After conducting a national search that drew 200 applicants, the board determined the best fit for the position was Urbahns, an internal candidate who has been the organization's executive vice president for economic development for five years.

“Separate in focus but collective in vision. That's what's made us successful,” Emberton said about economic development efforts. “We are considered the gold standard for collaboration.”

Even so, officials are “always willing” to listen to other approaches, she said.

“We're all business people,” she added. “Every day we want to study best practices.”

A changing landscape

During its first 14 years, the Regional Partnership evolved, Emberton said, but that process kicked into high gear – as it did for most organizations – after the coronavirus pandemic began.

“We're going to have to have a person of courage, and someone who can bring diverse people together,” she said, adding that the organization needs a leader who is a skilled communicator and strong advocate for northeast Indiana.

Emberton said the bar was set high by Sampson, who will celebrate his 68th birthday in April and plans to devote more time to his grandchildren, home improvement projects and volunteering for his church.

The Regional Partnership, she said, also needs someone with fresh ideas.

Becker, who isn't a candidate for the job, said the next leader must be ready for anything – and everything.

“It's just an amazing opportunity for someone who can help us advance our vision” and challenge our thinking, he said.

“We've got to dream big dreams,” Becker said. As some of those dreams become reality, he said, it helps residents realize: “We can do this.”

Emberton had already heard this month from various people who have offered suggestions for approaches, potential candidates and search firms.

Her message to the public: Please apply or recommend candidates.

“Honestly, I think we're going to generate a lot of interest” in the open position, she said. “I also think there's a lot of momentum in northeast Indiana.”

Turner said Sampson, the outgoing CEO, laid a strong foundation for the Regional Partnership's next leader.

“What we're looking for,” he said, “is someone to continue the cohesiveness and growth of the organization.”

