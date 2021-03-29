Caps turn to art for parks project

When Naomi Gomez saw the blurb for Caps for a Cause – a free activity at Promenade Park – she tore the page out of the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department's spring brochure.

She didn't want to miss it, and she had a hunch her 5-year-old daughter would enjoy it, too.

“We love doing arts and crafts,” Gomez said Sunday at the Park Foundation Pavilion.

The drop-in program gave adults and children the opportunity to turn trash – plastic bottle caps and lids – into murals designed by Sammie Vance, a sixth grader who has become known for her buddy bench project.

Sammie, 12, promptly showed Gomez and her daughter the works in progress – a floral mural and a friendship mural. Each covered a piece of wood measuring about 5 feet by 4 feet.

Gomez opted to help paint the base of the flowery mural while daughter Addilyn Beam helped attach caps to the other board.

A rainbow of plastic caps and lids – red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, white, black, brown and silver – waited for placement in tubs.

Hundreds would likely be needed for each board, said Heidi Vance, Sammie's mother. Sammie used about 1,700 caps and lids for another mural.

Sitting beside Addilyn, Sammie gave the glue bottle a thwack on the bottom, just as someone would hit a ketchup bottle. Once glued in place, the caps were secured to the board with a drill.

Sammie and her mother don't know where the murals will end up, because plans call for the artwork to be auctioned off, with the proceeds benefiting the parks department.

Anyone wanting to donate caps and lids for other projects may do so through Wednesday at the Wayne Township Trustee office, 320 E. Superior St., or Mercantile on Main, 1753 W. Main St.

Information about contributing to Sammie's efforts also is available at her website, www.sammiesbuddybenchproject.com.

Sammie, who was charged with leading Sunday's mural project, enjoyed the experience. “It has been really fun,” she said.

