City is with you, mayor tells ralliers

Participants in a solidarity rally for Myanmar gripped banners and signs outside the Allen County Courthouse on Sunday as Mayor Tom Henry spoke into a microphone, promising he will send letters to the federal government and the United Nations on their behalf.

“Together, we have a responsibility, and that is to free Burma,” Henry said. “What the military has done is totally unacceptable.”

Members of the area's community of refugees from Myanmar, formerly Burma, have become a regular presence at the Courthouse Green since the Feb. 1 military coup in their homeland.

The coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government reversed years of progress toward democracy after five decades of military rule. It has again made Myanmar the focus of international scrutiny. At least 459 people have been killed since the takeover, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

More than 100 people, including children, attended the afternoon rally in downtown Fort Wayne despite strong wind gusts and cold precipitation.

The worsening situation in Myanmar makes the local efforts even more important, said Mi Kyaiksoi Non, an organizer.

“We have to show we're with them, we support them,” she said.

Minn Myint Nan Tin, another organizer, said U.S. economic sanctions won't be enough to end the coup. Myanmar needs more support from Congress, she said.

Others appeared to agree. Three people held a cloth banner carrying this plea: “Help us. Please stand with the people of Myanmar. We need U.S. army to save Myanmar.”

One man held a sign that simply said, “Need support from U.S.”

Speaker Min Soemoe of Fort Wayne stressed the importance of unity and perseverance in the face of arduous work.

“It is so easy to give up,” he said. “It will never be easy.”

Henry commended the participants for their weekly demonstrations and assured them he's serious about his support.

Fort Wayne is blessed to have one of the largest Burmese populations in the country, he said.

“The city of Fort Wayne stands behind you,” Henry said. “We want you to not only know you are welcome to call Fort Wayne your home, but we are blessed to have you among our citizens.”

