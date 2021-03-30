122nd Fighter Wing demonstrates new recruiting tool

Sgt. Andrew Bennett has strapped on a pair of virtual reality goggles, but he's not playing a simulated war game.

Instead, he's looking around at images of fire trucks at a hanger on the base of the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard in Fort Wayne.

Bennett is demonstrating how the new VIPER recruiting tool developed on the local base will be used to influence potential young recruits to sign up.

Base officials say the immersive system is the first recruiting tool of its kind.

The virtual reality system came into being after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the typical ways the base could promote its opportunities, said Maj. Holly Shelton, spokeswoman.

Schools and career days were going online. Campuses were virtually empty. Fairs and festivals, where the base's displays could be counted on to draw interest, were postponed or canceled. And visits to the base by potential recruits were discouraged.

"We thought if we couldn't bring them to the base, we would bring the base to them," said Master Sgt. William Hopper, the base's superintendent of public affairs.