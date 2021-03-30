Fort Wayne/Allen County

Junk Ditch to hand out free meals

Human Agricultural Cooperative and Affine Hospitality will distribute 450 free meals from 3 to 5 p.m. today at Junk Ditch Brewery, 1825 W. Main St.

The meal will be chicken and two sides with dessert from GK Baked Goods, according to a release.

“We promote unity by collaborating and showing love,” Junk Ditch's Facebook page states in a post about the event. “Together We Are Better and Stronger!”

To donate or get involved, contact humanagriculturalcoop@gmail.com.

Area

Grace sets return for normal fall

Grace College has joined a growing list of colleges planning for a normal fall semester.

President Bill Katip announced intentions last week for campus operations – classes, sports and residence life – to return to pre-pandemic procedures in August.

The school's positivity rate has remained below 0.2% throughout the spring semester.

Grace will continue to follow all local, state and federal guidelines to make data-driven decisions, officials said.

– Journal Gazette