    Tuesday, March 30, 2021 1:00 am

    Briefs

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne/Allen County

    Junk Ditch to hand out free meals

    Human Agricultural Cooperative and Affine Hospitality will distribute 450 free meals from 3 to 5 p.m. today at Junk Ditch Brewery, 1825 W. Main St. 

    The meal will be chicken and two sides with dessert from GK Baked Goods, according to a release.

    “We promote unity by collaborating and showing love,” Junk Ditch's Facebook page states in a post about the event. “Together We Are Better and Stronger!”

    To donate or get involved, contact humanagriculturalcoop@gmail.com.

    Area 

    Grace sets return for normal fall

    Grace College has joined a growing list of colleges planning for a normal fall semester.

    President Bill Katip announced intentions last week for campus operations – classes, sports and residence life – to return to pre-pandemic procedures in August.

    The school's positivity rate has remained below 0.2% throughout the spring semester.

    Grace will continue to follow all local, state and federal guidelines to make data-driven decisions, officials said.

    – Journal Gazette

