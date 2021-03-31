122nd has gone virtual for recruits

Sgt. Andrew Bennett has strapped on a pair of virtual reality goggles, but he's not playing some sophisticated simulated war game.

Instead, he's exploring images of fire trucks at a hanger on the base of the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard in Fort Wayne.

With his somewhat ungainly headgear, Bennett is demonstrating how the new VIPER recruiting tool developed on the local base will be used to influence potential recruits to sign up.

Base officials say the immersive system is the first recruiting tool of its kind.

The virtual reality system came into being while the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the typical ways the base could promote its opportunities, said Maj. Holly Shelton, spokeswoman.

Schools and career days were going online. Campuses were virtually empty. Fairs and festivals, where the base's displays could be counted on to draw interest, were postponed or canceled.

And, visits to the base by potential recruits were discouraged to limit the spread of the virus.

“We thought if we couldn't bring (potential recruits) to the base, we would bring the base to them,” said Master Sgt. William Hopper, the base's superintendent of public affairs.

To make the virtual reality idea work, video cameras were dispatched to record 360-degree views in 10 departments on the base, from those garaged fire trucks to the munitions area, plane maintenance and security details and medical staff.

People think the people on base just fly planes, Shelton said. But there are many more opportunities, she said.

Still, the virtual reality system also takes users inside a hangar for a preflight check and a takeoff in one of the base's signature Blacksnakes – with sound as well as imagery.

The A-10C Thunderbolts, commonly called Warthogs, capped off the VIPER demonstration by roaring in from a training mission.

With VIPER, potential recruits “really get to see what goes on out here every day,” Shelton said.

The VIPER system has three sets of goggles and two big-screen TVs where those not wearing the goggles can see what the person wearing them in seeing.

The whole project, including a trailer to take the system off base, cost about $110,000, Shelton said.

Plans are to showcase the system in Indianapolis on May 21 for Armed Forces Day weekend. VIPER will also be shown during an on-base open house June 5, she said.

The immersive technology was seen as a solution to appealing to today's tech-savvy young people, Shelton said.

“Our goal is about 100 recruits a year,” she said – adding that goal was met even during 2020 and the base is on track so far this year.

But should the virus flare again, VIPER is ready.

“We can be able to take this just about anywhere,” Shelton said.

