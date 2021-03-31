House, Senate split on powers bill

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana House on Tuesday filed a dissent on a bill affecting governor emergency powers.

GOP leadership had indicated the plan would be to concur – or accept the changes the Senate made to House Bill 1123. But instead, the House dissented – sending the legislation to a conference committee for further negotiation.

The legislation would allow the Indiana General Assembly to call itself into emergency session in future extended disaster emergencies.

Several constitutional experts testified it is an unconstitutional breach of the separation of powers because the Indiana Constitution gives the governor power to call a special session.

Lawmakers became frustrated last year when Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the public health disaster emergency declaration numerous times, and they had no way to block it because they weren't in session.

Telehealth approved

The Indiana House voted 89-1 Tuesday to pass a bill expanding telehealth in the state of Indiana.

Senate Bill 3 essentially codifies how telehealth has operated during the pandemic under executive orders issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb. It allows more providers and also a mix of technology, from audio to video.

All area representatives supported the bill. It was changed in the House, and the Senate can choose to accept the changes or seek a final compromise.

Rep. Shane Lindauer, R-Jasper, said the measure brings a wider range of care options to Hoosiers around the state.

Virtual doctor visits skyrocketed during the pandemic and doctors have seen fewer cancellations and emergency room visits as Hoosiers get help earlier in their illnesses.

The bill prohibits telehealth related to abortion services.

