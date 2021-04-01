Fort Wayne/Allen County

Parkview, IU join to study COVID-19

Parkview Health has inked a partnership to research underlying causes and potential treatments for long-term symptoms of COVID-19, officials announced Wednesday.

The Indiana University School of Medicine-Fort Wayne will partner with the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation and the new Parkview Post-COVID Clinic, which was announced last week. The organizations have a history of working together, officials said.

The teams' research will help support the clinic, which opened March 25, and provides multidisciplinary support and care for people with acute symptoms after having COVID-19. The patients, commonly known as COVID-19 “long-haulers,” suffer for weeks or months following infection.

The teams will focus primarily on neuroscience research, as many of the lingering symptoms appear to be neurological in nature, officials said.

Library requiring masks until May

The Allen County Public Library announced Wednesday it will continue to require staff and visitors to wear masks at least until April 30. Library trustees also adjusted the age requirement for masks, changing those required to wear masks to ages 8 and older.

Stephanny Smith, the library's community engagement director, said officials over the past year have followed recommendations from the CDC and state and local health officials.

“Our primary goal is to serve the community, while at the same time protecting the health of our staff and library visitors,” she said in a statement. “We have not yet reached a point where we are ready to lift the library's mask mandate.”

The trustees will revisit the mask mandate at its April 22 meeting, the news release said.

Library visitors who do not wear a mask or do not wear one properly by fully covering the mouth and nose, may be asked to leave the library. ACPL continues to offer curbside delivery at all locations.

Camp Red Cedar opens new center

Camp Red Cedar has opened its new activity center, The Lodge at Camp Red Cedar, a Wednesday news release said. The facility will be available to rent for events.

The center is a result of a $4 million investment to expand the campus, a 57-acre summer camp that offers year-round horseback riding for children and adults at 3900 Hursh Road.

The new event space, which overlooks a woods and a 10-acre lake, can accommodate up to 250 people and includes a covered lakeside porch, fireplaces and a prep kitchen.

