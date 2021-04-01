First-in-Indiana fitness park opens at Community Center

Residents of all ages and abilities will be able to enjoy a new shaded fitness park in the heart of the Summit City.

During a ribbon cutting Wednesday, city leaders acknowledged the importance of an accessible park designed to help residents improve their physical fitness. The new park at the downtown Community Center, 233 W. Main St., is part of a nationwide project sponsored by AARP and FitLot, an fitness equipment manufacturer.

This fitness park is the only one in Indiana as part of this AARP initiative, city officials said.

“We are so appreciative of AARP selecting Fort Wayne, and specifically the Community Center, to represent their goal of encouraging healthy and effective exercise,” Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel said. “While this park will certainly be an asset for our community's older citizens, we think everyone can benefit from having this equipment in a readily accessible area in downtown Fort Wayne. We hope everyone has a chance to check out the park and even take an exercise class or two here.”

According to the Parks Department website, the new fitness park's equipment is designed to “require one's own body weight as resistance” to customize the experience for the user's age, gender and specific ability.

The department is encouraging residents to visit the park, test the equipment and participate in circuit sessions offered by FitLot coaches.

Anyone interested in a position as a FitLot-certified coach is asked to call Mary Wagner-Stockman at 260-427-6460.

dgong@jg.net