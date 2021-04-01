Powers vested in governor: Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb said emphatically Wednesday he will veto a bill expected on his desk soon that would allow the Indiana General Assembly to call itself into emergency session.

Holcomb said he has a duty to follow the Indiana Constitution, which gives the power of calling a special session to the governor.

“V-E-T-O,” said Holcomb, noting he can't spell it out any clearer.

He also expressed concerns about a separate legislative proposal that could hinder local COVID-19 restrictions.

House and Senate leaders came to agreement Wednesday morning on House Bill 1123 – the legislation concerning emergency sessions – and plan final votes in both the House and Senate chambers today.

The measure would allow the Legislative Council to call lawmakers into session during an extended disaster emergency. Lawmakers were frustrated last year that they weren't part of the discussion and couldn't stop the emergency since they weren't in session.

Legal experts testified the bill is unconstitutional, but GOP legislative leadership said the Indiana Constitution is silent.

“I believe I'm left with no other alternative,” Holcomb said. “I cannot skirt my duty and do something that I believe is unconstitutional.”

While he was clear on a veto, Holcomb didn't answer whether he would sue if the statute is enacted.

Legislative leaders have already prepared for a possible veto – finishing the bill early so that they have time to possibly override the veto. It takes only a simple majority of votes to override – the same as it takes the pass the bill.

Holcomb has seven days to act on a bill once it reaches his desk. Before that, it has to be signed off by other legislative leaders – including Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who is president of the Senate.

The governor also questioned a bill that passed out of committee Wednesday making it harder for local health officers to institute pandemic regulations.

State restrictions on gatherings, capacity limits and masks are dropping on Tuesday. Holcomb has said local authorities can have stricter rules if they choose and Marion County officials have already said they will keep restrictions in place.

But an amendment added Wednesday to Senate Bill 5 in House Rules Committee would require any local health orders more stringent than the state to be approved by local elected bodies.

In most counties like Allen, that would mean the county commissioners would have to approve them. In some areas it would be the city council or mayor.

The bill passed 7-3. It also allows local businesses and citizens to appeal enforcement actions by a health department and makes it easier to remove a health officer.

The Rules Committee also amended and passed Senate Bill 263 on an 8-2 vote.

That bill now says the state or local officials “may not restrict the right of the people to worship or to worship in person during a disaster emergency.” In the beginning of the stay-at-home order, Holcomb closed churches but eased up in May. Some areas have continued capacity limits on churches, which would not be allowed under the bill.

The legislation also has language protecting other activities by religious entities – such as operating a day care, school or food pantry – saying they can't be treated any different than other essential businesses. For instance, a religious-based school couldn't be shut down if other essential businesses remain open.

“They would have the same status as liquor stores,” said Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford.

Those two bills now move to the full House.

