Wolf Mission House will help teens, new mothers

Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County today staged a ribbon-cutting for a new building that will house expanded programming.

The Wolf Mission House at 624 E. Wayne St., named for benefactors Paul and Carolyn Wolf, will house programming aimed at, among others, teens recovering from substance abuse, new mothers and those experiencing grief.

The Rev. Roger Reece, Associated Churches' executive pastor, said the building, next door to the group's office and food bank warehouse, forms part of a plan to diversify efforts to serve the changing needs of the community.

"There will be an array of ministries and programs coming out of this house," he said. They will involve "service to others and delivery of hope."

Associated Churches demolished a brick home on the property, which it acquired about a half-dozen years ago," Reece said. The new building cost about $400,000, and the effort received in-kind contributions, he said.

The buiIding contains an open great room with an electric fireplace, kitchen and dining area, plus restrooms and two smaller conference rooms on the first floor . There are four bedrooms upstairs.

