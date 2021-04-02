Ribbon cut for new mission house

Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County on Thursday staged a ribbon-cutting for a new building that will house expanded programming.

The Wolf Mission House at 624 E. Wayne St., named for benefactors Paul and Carolyn Wolf of Fort Wayne, will house programming aimed at, among others, teens recovering from substance abuse, new mothers and those experiencing grief.

The Rev. Roger Reece, Associated Churches' executive pastor, said the building, next door to the group's office and food bank warehouse, is part of a plan to diversify efforts to serve the changing community needs.

“There will be an array of ministries and programs coming out of this house,” he said. They will involve “service to others and delivery of hope.”

Associated Churches demolished a brick home on the property, which it acquired about a half-dozen years ago, Reece said. The new building cost about $400,000, and the effort also received in-kind contributions, he said.

The building contains an open great room with an electric fireplace facing a sitting area, a kitchen and a dining area, plus restrooms and two smaller conference rooms on the first floor. There are four bedrooms upstairs.

Reece said they will be used to offer hospitality to visiting mission workers and perhaps as temporary housing for teens involved in The Landing, a program supporting teens in recovery led by Tom and Carol Hile of Fort Wayne, which occasionally encounters homeless teens.

Jennifer Hale will direct Mission: Motherhood, which will provide mentors to young women experiencing lack of emotional support or mental health issues during pregnancy and after giving birth.

The program will augment Associated Churches' existing effort, A Baby's Closet, which provides supplies for infants.

Kerith Brook, a program led by Jane Munk, will host services for grieving adults, including retreats. Artist Megan Chalfant will host programming allowing participants to tap into their spirituality and creativity.

Associated Churches is expecting delivery of a greenhouse next week for another initiative, Abel's Offering, an urban garden, Reece said.

It's hoped that the mission house's kitchen will be used for nutrition and food preparation programming as part of the other initiatives, he said.

Associated Churches plans to continue its existing programs – food pantries in neighborhood churches, supporting local military families and partnerships between local churches and nearby public schools.

A new Legacy Fund will be launched shortly to ensure the sustainability of the mission house, Reece said.

The new building is paid for, he said.

The Wolf Mission House is the second religiously oriented charity within a few blocks named for Paul Wolf, a retired banker. The new Rescue Mission homeless shelter at 404 E. Washington Blvd. is also named for Wolf, who was also a major benefactor of that project.

rsalter@jg.net