Senate OKs boost to local venues

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Senate gave final approval Thursday to a bill sending more tax revenue to Memorial Coliseum and Grand Wayne Center.

Senate Bill 384 passed 47-1 and now goes to the governor for his signature.

The measure would increase the maximum amount of state revenue Allen County can collect each year under its professional sports and convention development area. Specifically, the bill increases the amount of revenue Allen County can collect to $5 million from the current $3 million cap.

A professional sports and convention development area collects a portion of state income tax and sales taxes from businesses surrounding the venue.

That money is distributed to the venue, which can use it for certain expenses, typically capital improvements.

The Coliseum would receive $2.6 million of the first $3 million collected, and Grand Wayne Center $400,000. The remaining $2 million is to be split equally between venues.

The funding will be used to continue investments in capital needs at both facilities. These investments include a proposed $15 million expansion of the conference center and a new ice floor in the arena at the Coliseum, as well as roof replacement and renovations to Memorial Hall.

“This bipartisan legislation will help ensure that we can emerge from this global pandemic in a position of strength, ready to grow and continue in our success as a community,” said Zackery Sand, director of government affairs in the Allen County commissioners' office.

nkelly@jg.net