Vera Bradley concept store to aid good causes

A new concept store coming to Jefferson Pointe this month is being backed by a familiar name – Vera Bradley.

The store, called goodMRKT, will open April 16 in the former Williams Sonoma space. Its mission is to create a gathering place for entrepreneurs who support various causes and consumers who want to make a difference.

Harry Cunningham, Vera Bradley’s vice president of retail brand experience, said shoppers want to know their money is doing something good.

“Doing good means different things to different people,” he said Thursday during an interview over Zoom. “The brands that we have (partnered with) really have a shared humanity for making the world a better place.”

Causes could include ending child hunger, supporting Black-owned businesses, funding medical research, upcycling discarded plastic, donating blankets to homeless shelters and giving dog beds to animal shelters.

MudLOVE, for example, donates money to buy one week of clean water for an African villager for every item sold. The Warsaw pottery store supports Water for Good, a nonprofit that works in the Central African Republic.

Luke Wright founded MudLOVE almost 12 years ago. He and wife Whitney are co-CEOs in the company, which employs about 18.

“I felt like God was calling me to do a business that was something more than just making money,” he said Thursday during a phone interview.

MudLOVE offers products at its Warsaw pottery studio at 122 S. Buffalo St. and online. The company sells custom mugs, made by local artisans, for $34 each and custom bracelets, woven by women living in the Dominican Republic, for $16 each.

The Wrights consider participating in goodMRKT an opportunity to expand their customer base. And there’s another benefit.

“The value for us is connecting with like-minded businesses,” Luke Wright said.

About 30% of goodMRKT’s inventory, which will be in the store on consignment, will be made by northeast Indiana companies. More than 35 total small businesses have already signed on.

The store will have a cafe area and sections designated for home products, fashion accessories and children’s items. Another space will be set aside for entrepreneurs to interact with shoppers by leading crafting classes or sharing the story of their authentic connection to the cause they support.

Cunningham has dubbed the store’s opening day “Impact Day,” in recognition of the difference customers will begin making on the world that day.

Rob Wallstrom, Vera Bradley’s CEO, said the goal is to create “a new, fresh experience.” He compared it to a church or country club – a place where people want to hang out.

Cunningham said the 5,000-square-foot location will undergo minimum remodeling before the new store opens, which keeps startup costs down.

“We’re not taking a huge financial risk,” Wallstrom said. “This is not about us trying to create shareholder value. This is about us trying to create a community.”

The company is separately pursuing acquisitions of socially minded companies, an effort officials announced in March. Wallstrom compared an acquisition to a marriage and said officials might take a year or more to find the perfect partner.

Vera Bradley’s plan for the store is to make it a laboratory, where staff will experiment to find out what the community responds to and adjust as they go.

Next steps could involve opening more goodMRKT stores nationwide or investing in a robust website that could bring national and international attention to participating entrepreneurs, Wallstrom said.

