Cancel, don't skip shot time: Officials

Local health officials asked the public Friday to cancel unneeded vaccination appointments so that other people can get shots.

The Allen County Department of Health said it has seen more clients not showing up for scheduled appointments in recent weeks. The cancellations don't result in a wasted vaccine, but they tie up dozens of appointments on a daily basis that could have otherwise been made available to other clients wanting to be vaccinated, the department said.

“We recognize many folks are looking to get vaccinated as soon as possible, so they may schedule an appointment to hold a spot but are then able to get into another site faster,” department Administrator Mindy Waldron said. “We've heard that some just don't know how to cancel a previously made appointment, so we want to make it as easy as possible for them to make a quick call so we can open that spot up for someone else.”

Anyone with an appointment scheduled at the county health department's vaccine site at Memorial Coliseum can call 260-449-7722 and leave a voicemail with their full name, date of birth, phone number, and the date and time of the appointments they need to cancel.

Health department staff can also assist with canceling appointments made at other sites through the state's Zotec registration system at ourshot.in.gov, or the public can call 211 for assistance.

Indiana residents ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

The county health department's announcement came on the same day state health officials announced 1,256 additional Indiana residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 20 more residents have died. Those numbers bring the state's totals to 688,916 cases and 12,662 confirmed deaths. Another 407 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

In Allen County, 97 more residents tested positive for COVID-19 for a total of 38,073 cases. The county reported no new deaths Friday to add to its total of 663 deaths.

As of Friday, 2,927,796 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 1,730,567 first doses and 1,197,229 individuals who are fully vaccinated.

The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine, state officials said.

