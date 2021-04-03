Churches ask those coming to save spot

Fort Wayne residents are used to making a reservation when they want to go out for a meal at a fine restaurant.

But registering in advance to get a seat at church? Not so much.

But this year, many congregations are requesting just that, as the region ventures back to church after a long pandemic year.

Several area churches are expecting many more worshippers – even than typical – at Easter, one of the largest days for attendance of the year.

Leaders at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne's West Central neighborhood are asking potential attendees for Sunday's morning's three Easter services to reserve a spot online – so the church can accommodate worshippers while staying mindful of the need for social distancing.

“We anticipate strong attendance, especially at the 9 a.m. service,” leaders wrote on Facebook, saying they planned to open all pews for seating but were asking family groups to sit together to maximize space.

The church also planned a vigil service tonight for those wishing to join a smaller crowd without singing. Facial coverings are required at all services.

Indiana's mask mandate in public spaces does not become an advisory until Tuesday, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb's latest direction, and the same is true in most circumstances in Allen County.

Last year, area churches faced major disruptions at Easter, which occurred in the early weeks of the pandemic lockdown.

Some congregations held services in their parking lots, with attendees sequestered in cars. Some of Fort Wayne's Roman Catholics joined a parade of vehicles to receive an Easter blessing.

Other churches were early adopters of virtual services, and many continue to use that method this year, but couple their virtual presence with an attend-in-person option.

The Rev. Roger Reece, executive pastor of Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County, said churches generally are trying to be good models during the pandemic, but it hasn't always been easy.

“They're like everybody else. They're feeling their way,” he said.

Trinity English Lutheran Church in downtown Fort Wayne this year is asking for advanced registration, even though the church will have Easter in an unusual place with a lot of outdoor seating – Parkview Field.

“We didn't feel comfortable yet with a large crowd indoors for Easter, but this seemed like a perfect choice,” said the Rev. Dr. Gary Erdos, senior pastor.

“Coming up on the second Easter we couldn't safely gather together, we decided to try something different.”

Pastors Erdos and the Rev. Dr. Terry Anderson and Vicar Hannah Hawkinson will lead the service from home plate. Choir members and a brass quartet will occupy seats in the box seats overlooking third base.

And, activities for children – including an Easter egg hunt, a petting zoo and art projects – will be scattered throughout the stadium.

Seating is reserved through TrinityEASTER.org and is free. Those attending will be offered a free light breakfast. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the service starts at 10 a.m.

The Pointe Church at 5335 Bass Road also is asking for advance reservations for its “Easter for the Fort” services.

The registrations are being called “tickets” on the evangelical Protestant Church's Facebook page. There are five service times, two today at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and three on Sunday at 9, 10:15 and 11:30 a.m.

Pathway Community Church, 1010 Carroll Road, is also asking for registrations for in-person attendance, although seats are not promised, the church's website says.

The church expanded Easter services to six – one that was Friday night, two today at 4 and 6 p.m. and three on Easter at 8, 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. The church also is continuing to livestream services.

Pathway is asking for registrations for its expanded roster, which are livestreamed at www.pccfw.tv.

St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Fort Wayne is using a hybrid model, livestreaming Masses that can also be attended in person at the church at 9 and 11 a.m.

The parish also has Masses in the gymnasium at 7:15, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. and will have a parking lot Mass at 1 p.m.

The hybrid model is also in place at New Zion Tabernacle at 1835 Spring St. in Fort Wayne.

The Rev. Dr. Crystal Thomas, pastor, said the church would livestream Easter services, although it began in-person services the first week in March after 51 weeks and plans to have in-person worship Sunday.

But New Zion will continue holding virtual meetings and Bible studies, Thomas said.

“People have been excited about coming back to church,” she said, adding she expects more than 150 attendees for Easter.

During the worst of the pandemic, the church “never closed,” Thomas said.

“We never stopped serving people,” she said. “We just did ministry differently.”

