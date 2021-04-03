Land near Goodrich plant downzoned

A one-acre parcel at 19334 Maumee Center Road near the BF Goodrich plant was approved to be downzoned Friday by the Allen County Commissioners.

The land, which has had a single-family home on it for many years, had been zoned intensive industrial as part of about 500 acres near the plant in anticipation of growth, said Michelle Wood, senior land-use planner for the Department of Planning Services.

But that use did not occur, and the landowner, Nicholas D. Krauter, sought the rezoning because it is difficult to get financing or sell a property if the property's use does not match its zoning, she said.

Single-family homes are not permitted in intensive industrial zones under the county zoning ordinance.

The downzoning was unanimously approved 8-0 in March by the Allen County Plan Commission, but like all county rezonings must be approved by the commissioners.

The property is one of six nearby metes-and-bounds properties with homes whose owners have initiated rezonings in the last decade, according to a planning department staff report.

The commissioners voted 3-0 to rezone, after a brief discussion that they did not see the action as a precedent for rezoning other nearby properties to residential.

In other business, the commissioners approved a $1,000 settlement to Chris Barksdale for injures he alleges he suffered in an incident in 2017 between the end of February and the beginning of June at the Allen County Jail.

He sued Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux and several jail and medical personnel in what the settlement agreement calls “a doubtful and disputed” claim.

