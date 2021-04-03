Project gets OK; tenant unknown

An economic development agreement is now in place for a massive project on U.S. 30 in Fort Wayne, but residents will have to wait a bit longer to officially learn the name of the 634,000-square-foot distribution center's tenant.

The economic development agreement was approved in a 4-1 vote Friday during a special meeting of the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission.

Friday's vote was the final link in a chain of approvals including creation of a new tax increment financing district and establishment of a property tax abatement. The Fort Wayne City Council approved those requests last month.

A tax increment financing district captures property tax revenue generated within an established geographic area. Those taxes can then be applied to improvements within the district itself.

The economic development agreement approved Friday states the 150-acre site will be sold to developer Ambrose Property Group for $2.3 million and stipulates that the developer will cover the cost of building construction and related public infrastructure improvements upfront, Redevelopment Manager Joe Giant told the commission. The city will reimburse the developer for up to $3.5 million of the public infrastructure cost, he said.

Some of the public infrastructure work that will be included as part of the project include improvements to Flaugh and Washington Center roads, as well as construction of water mains near the site.

Of the $3.5 million in reimbursements, $2 million will be paid in a lump sum; the rest will come from revenue generated by the tax increment financing district that encompasses the development.

The reimbursement component of the economic development agreement is fairly standard, and is similar to previous projects, said Redevelopment Commission President Christopher Guerin.

“It's not overly generous,” he said.

Redevelopment Commissioner Nathan Hartman agreed, noting that reimbursing the developer for a portion of its public infrastructure cost may actually save the city money. Hartman said he'd heard it would cost the city about $12 million to bring utilities out to the site on its own.

Speculation has abounded since Project Mastodon was announced in February about who will eventually occupy the $100 million distribution center; some local elected officials have even noted there are few companies nationwide that could provide the kind of investment that would support at least 1,000 full-time jobs and a minimum estimated annual payroll of $30 million.

The developer, as well as various City Council members and city staff, are bound by a nondisclosure agreement that keeps secret the prospective tenant's identity.

Though they didn't explicitly name the company, council members during a March business meeting alluded to online retail giant Amazon as the eventual occupant.

Once Ambrose Property Group has all of the necessary approvals in place and has a signed lease, the client's identity will be revealed, said Scott Sanders, Ambrose's vice president of development. That could happen – at the earliest – in one month, he said.

Construction on the development is expected to begin this year, with completion expected by the end of 2022.

