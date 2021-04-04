Area toddlers get their new rides

For a little while Saturday, the lanes that surround the gym floor at Turnstone's Plassman Athletic Center resembled a race track as five area kids received gifts from Go Baby Go! of Northeast Indiana.

Rose, Landon, Axton, Seth and Karter all have conditions that affect their mobility. On Saturday, each received a ride-on electric toy car modified by volunteers to accommodate their needs. The local chapter of Go Baby Go! was started by Huntington University student Audrey Bruce, who is working toward a doctorate in occupational therapy.

The effort, which is Bruce's capstone project, involved collaboration with local organizations and universities.

Rose, 3, zipped around the track in her little yellow convertible as family and volunteers looked on. Rose's mother, Fort Wayne resident Danielle Buescher, said it was the first ride-on toy that her daughter will be able to enjoy on her own. Rose was nominated by her physical therapist.

“It's built for her, so it's very exciting. I think she's going to have a blast with it this summer and beyond,” Buescher said.

Modifications vary depending on the needs of the recipient. They could include adding a large button to activate the vehicle, rather than a pedal, or support around the sides to secure a child with weak stomach muscles.

Bruce said each child was evaluated by occupational and physical therapists to identify their needs and the modifications were done based on those recommendations.

About two weeks ago, volunteers spent a day putting the cars together, Bruce said. Volunteer teams included occupational therapists, physical therapists, engineers, students and community members.

“I'm just so grateful to everyone that was here today,” she said.

The support from the volunteers who made Saturday happen is amazing, Buescher said.

“You always want the best for your kids and to have other people see how amazing our kids are and be willing to help is us awesome,” she said.

Each car costs about $500 with modifications. Funding for Saturday's gifts came from donations and grants, particularly from the Rotary Club of Fort Wayne, Bruce said.

More information about Go Baby Go! is available at gbgfortwayne.org.

