    Sunday, April 04, 2021 1:00 am

    County sees 76 more coronavirus cases

    DAVE GONG | The Journal Gazette

    Another 76 Allen County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Allen County Department of Health said Saturday, as more residents continue to register for the vaccine. 

    That brings Allen County's total to 38,149 cases with 663 deaths.

    A total of 1,159 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health said Saturday, bringing the state's total to 689,965 cases and 12,667 deaths. On Saturday, the State Department of Health reported five additional deaths from the previous day. 

    According to the State Department of Health's vaccine dashboard, 58,603 Allen County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Dashboard data also shows 94,038 county residents have received their first dose. 

    Statewide, 1,223,085 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. A total of 1,750,664 have received their first shot. Those numbers include residents who were given the two-dose inoculations from Pfizer or Moderna, as well as those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 

    All Hoosiers age 16 and older are eligible to register for the COVID-19 vaccine. Residents are encouraged to visit ourshot.in.gov to register for an appointment. 

    Vaccination locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available. 

    dgong@jg.net

    At a glance

    Residents fully vaccinated by county

    Adams: 5,591

    Allen: 58,603

    DeKalb: 6,698

    Huntington: 7,405

    Kosciusko: 10,731

    LaGrange: 3,873

    Noble: 6,663

    Steuben: 8,123

    Wabash: 5,774

    Wells: 4,817

    Whitley: 6,078

    Source: Indiana State Department of Health vaccine dashboard

