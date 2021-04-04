Educators lead list on public pay

Mindy Waldron's salary is usually not among the top government-funded salaries in Allen County.

As county health department administrator, Waldron's base pay was $100,917 last year. But because of the coronavirus, the county commissioners and County Council approved extra pandemic pay for Waldron and others.

That pushed her salary to $191,114 in 2020, ranking her 13th on the list of the county's publicly funded earners. The public employee compensation figures are from the Indiana Gateway for Government Units, a state internet portal providing financial information public agencies are required to file.

Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters said Waldron is worth every penny. She has helped lead the county's response to the pandemic, including testing and vaccinations. And that's in addition to her regular duties as health department administrator, he said.

Peters said that if he were starting a company in the private sector, Waldron would be the first one he'd hire.

“We sort of have her on speed dial,” Peters said. “I can't say enough about Mindy.”

Waldron said “it took a long time to get over feeling guilty” about her extra pay. She recently took several days off after working virtually every day since the pandemic hit. She worked a half day July 4 and most of Christmas day.

“This is what we drill for. This is what we plan for,” said Waldron, who was named The Journal Gazette's Citizen of the Year in January. “For all of us, we knew this would be our legacy and we wanted it to be as positive as possible.”

Most of the county's top 25 public earners are administrators at Purdue University Fort Wayne or the county's four public school districts.

Purdue Fort Wayne Chancellor Ronald Elsenbaumer's $387,123.72 salary was the highest. The amount includes all benefits, the university said in an email.

Eleven other Purdue Fort Wayne administrators' salaries are in the top 25.

Other educators included Southwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Phil Downs, whose $192,272.27 salary ranked 10th. According to Downs' contract, his salary includes $10,000 for a vehicle allowance, $8,000 for an annuity and $600 for cellphone allowance.

Chris Himsel, superintendent of Northwest Allen County Schools, earned $181,185.52, ranking him 16th. His salary includes $936 for cellphone expenses. The NACS board also approved a $16,738 contribution for a family health insurance premium, a $15,497 contribution to the Indiana State Teachers' Retirement Fund, mileage reimbursement and contributions to the superintendent's 401(a) Plan account.

East Allen County Schools Superintendent Marilyn Hissong's $163,844.44 salary ranks 20th. That amount includes her base salary, an annual bonus and vehicle and phone allowances, the district said in an email.

Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Daniel's salary was not in the top 25. Daniel started in July, and his salary didn't reflect an entire year, the district said.

When he was hired in May, FWCS said his $215,000 salary included a $20,000 annuity, a performance bonus of up to $10,000, cellphone and technology expenses, up to $10,000 in moving expenses and an automobile allowance.

Jerrilee Mosier, chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College's Fort Wayne campus, earned $194,402.66, ranking her ninth.

It's common for education administrators to have among the highest publicly funded salaries, said James L. Perry, distinguished professor emeritus at Indiana University's Paul H. O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs in Bloomington.

Given Fort Wayne's rank as the state's second-largest city, Perry said, Allen County's government-funded salaries are consistent with comparable wages in the state's other counties.

Waldron is one of six people in the top 25 who aren't educators.

Others included Scott Hinderman, executive director of airports for the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority, who earned $206.716.19; George Guy, the Fort Wayne Housing Authority's executive director, who earned $191,180.13; and Randy Brown, Memorial Coliseum general manager, who earned $184,255.02.

Greta Southard, former executive director of the Allen County Public Library, was 17th on the list even though she resigned in August. Southard's $175,905.48 salary included unused vacation and personal time she had when she left, library spokeswoman Stephanny Smith said.

Fort Wayne police officer Alan Garriott was 21st on the list. His $163,507.95 salary included overtime pay, said Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena, city police public information officer.

Some salaries reflect on-the-job experience, Perry said, while others reflect education levels.

And while Waldron's rank on the list is due to extra time put in, she credits her staff with making the health department's operations run smoothly – even during a pandemic.

“I'm amazed at who will say, 'I can take care of that,' ” she said.

