Speeds, trucks on Maumee worrisome

Once designed to serve as a state highway near downtown Fort Wayne, Maumee Avenue has since been transformed into a typical city street. But speedy truck traffic has some area residents concerned.

City Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said a constituent who lives on Maumee recently contacted him, worried about danger to other drivers and road damage speeding truck drivers cause. Speed along that corridor has long been an issue on par with traffic concerns at the opposite end of downtown Fort Wayne, where West Jefferson and West Washington boulevards meet, Paddock said.

“There are some vehicles going at a rate of speed that's much higher than the (35 mph) speed limit,” said Paddock, who represents the area. Paddock noted that the speed limit on Maumee increases as drivers travel away from Fort Wayne toward New Haven. Maumee Avenue, which begins east of downtown, near the Indiana Tech campus, used to piggyback U.S. 24 through town.

The trouble, Paddock said, isn't with semis or similar large vehicles, but smaller trucks used mainly for local deliveries. Patches were installed along Maumee last year, but speeding trucks can cause the asphalt to loosen, he said.

To ease his constituents' concerns and to encourage drivers to slow down, Paddock said he's asked the Fort Wayne Police Department to monitor the area more closely. Paddock also said he'd be interested to hear about traffic calming measures that could be implemented along the route, if there's room in the budget.

Public Works is interested in improving that section of roadway, City Engineer Patrick Zaharako said last week, adding that the department is continuing to evaluate and will “see when funding will allow another project in this area.”

Fort Wayne police officers who patrol that quadrant have been asked to perform speed enforcement along Maumee whenever they have a chance to do so, police spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena said. However, she said there have not been any dedicated patrols in that area.

US 33 to close to Churubusco

U.S. 33 between Fort Wayne and Churubusco will close Monday for less than a month while crews perform bridge maintenance over the Eel River.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said workers will paint steel bridge beams and replace pavement leading up to the bridge. Weather permitting, the work is expected to take about 21 days.

INDOT has approved a detour for drivers, which follows Interstate 69, Indiana 3 and Indiana 205. Carroll Road will remain open during construction.

Railroad work to close Indiana 37

Indiana 37 in northeast Allen County will close for three days starting Wednesday for railroad crossing repairs.

Norfolk Southern is performing work to the railroad line north of the I-469 and Indiana 37 interchange.

A detour will use Indiana 101, Indiana 8, I-69 and I-469.

Reader questions:

Q. With all the money being spent on trails and sidewalks, I would like to suggest just a couple of blocks of connectivity on Bluffton Road. A couple of years ago, a real nice sidewalk on the west side and a paved trail on the east side of Bluffton was installed. However, both the sidewalk and the trail – as you are traveling North – ends at Winchester Road. So we are still walking in the mud between Winchester and Engle Road. When will we get this short distance connected? – Roger L.

A. Sidewalks along Bluffton Road from Winchester Road to Engle Road will be installed this year, City Engineer Patrick Zaharako said. Work should begin in about a month.

Q. McKinnie Avenue between Hessen Cassel and Wayne Trace was repaved the summer of 2020. At that time, westbound McKinnie became a signed, right turn only lane to northbound Hessen Cassel with a straight/left turn lane to head south on Hessen Cassel. The straight/left turn lane is offset to traffic heading east on McKinnie. Because of the offset, eastbound cars have the impression that the westbound lane is a dedicated left turn lane for the oncoming traffic. Eastbound cars fail to yield and will turn left in front of you when you are in fact going straight.

I do not understand why the right lane is right turn only, when a dedicated left turn lane would make more sense. – Kim A.

A. During reconstruction work to McKinnie Avenue, the curb line on the intersection's west side was narrowed and the pavement markings established the right turn lane to avoid conflict for through traffic crossing Hessen Cassel, City Traffic Engineer Kyle Winling said. The left turn/through traffic lane was installed to help cars avoid the center line. There are new sidewalks and curb ramps being built, as well.

However, Winling said Public Works can investigate the matter further.

“Though the intersection is currently closed, the department can re-investigate the intersection area prior to re-opening and see what changes may be possible,” he said.

Q. When will the new flashing yellow left turn signals be installed on Airport Expressway? Or will there always be a left turn only onto southbound Bluffton Road from westbound Airport Expressway? Years ago, one could turn left on green, until someone turned in front of an eastbound vehicle and lost their life. – Bill S.

A. Those changes, Winling said, are meant to increase safety, though they can sacrifice efficiency.

“Since Airport Expressway carries two lanes at higher speeds along with the angle and offset of opposing lanes, it was determined to be the safest option,” he said. “This has not shown to be a hazardous intersection, which would support the change. However, Traffic Engineering can review the intersection and traffic volumes to see if recent changes would warrant any modifications to the existing configuration.”

