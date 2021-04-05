Ballpark hosts Easter service

With the steeple of his church visible in the distance, the Rev. Gary Erdos stood in the TinCaps dugout Sunday morning as families in their Easter finest milled about the Parkview Field concourse, taking in holiday festivities in a ballpark atmosphere.

Trinity English Lutheran Church musicians provided a soundtrack from their setup at suite level, and concession workers traded food tickets for such breakfast items as doughnut holes, fruit cups and bagel sandwiches.

The downtown church expected about 1,100 people, a larger crowd than a typical Easter service, Erdos said. He credited the venue for drawing more worshippers, especially for those who don’t belong to a church.

“It’s easier to come to a baseball stadium,” Erdos said before the 11 a.m. service, which required free tickets for entry.

Erdos, the Rev. Terry Anderson and vicar Hannah Hawkinson led the service from home plate, their images filling the videoboard in right field.

Social distancing was enforced in the stands through assigned seating. Groups were separated by seats folded closed and secured with zip ties.

Attendees followed along using programs containing the service’s music and Scripture readings, and they had individually packaged wine and wheat wafer cups for Holy Communion.

The service’s offering supported Community Harvest Food Bank, one of the church’s ministry partners.

Planning for Easter at the ballpark began in mid-December, Erdos said.

The outdoor venue was a perfect substitute for a large indoor Easter crowd, the senior pastor said, and it let Trinity English offer children’s activities – including an egg hunt, chalk art and games – before the service.

“Clearly, you don’t have a petting zoo in the church,” Erdos said.

Although Trinity English has welcomed in-person congregants during the pandemic, many church members have watched services using livestream, so the Easter event gave people a space to gather and talk, Erdos said.

“It’s been a long year for everybody,” he said.

Sunday marked a return of in-person worshipping for Andrew and Angie Hoffman, who paused for a family portrait with 3-year-old Micah at an Easter-themed photo booth.

Steve Loggins came to Parkview Field at his daughter and son-in-law’s invitation.

He appreciated the semblance of normalcy, he said while watching granddaughter Madison Snyder, 5, decorate a wooden cross in the activity area.

“It’s a perfect day,” Loggins added.

Jacquie and Daniel Gall aren’t Trinity English members, but they follow the church on Facebook and visit often. They watched their children – Samantha, 2, Luke, 6, and Cora, 8 – play near the bubble machine.

The service was, Jacquie Gall said, “a safe way to spend Easter.”

