Indiana case total increases by 952

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed Sunday by almost 1,000 statewide, but no new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, the number of fully vaccinated Hoosiers increased to 1,241,513, including almost 60,000 in Allen County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Vaccine eligibility opened last week to people as young as 16. Appointments can be scheduled at https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

A clinic Saturday will be able to accommodate up to 500 members of the Manchester University community. Hours are 8 to 10 a.m. at the Honeywell Center in Wabash, and the second dose will be administered during the same time frame May 8, according to a news release.

The university, which is partnering with the Wabash County vaccine clinic, is arranging transportation for those who need it, the release said.

“Getting shots in the arm of as many people on campus as possible is our main priority,” Abby Van Vlerah, vice president of student life and leader of the Manchester's COVID response team, said in a statement. “Vaccinated students, faculty, and staff will help us return to a more normal academic year in the fall.”

State health officials announced 952 new cases, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed to 690,910. In Allen County, 64 new cases were announced, bringing the local total to 38,213.

To date, 12,667 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from the virus, and another 407 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses, according to the state.

There have been 663 deaths in Allen County.

